Heartbreaking Video: Glenn Beck Fights Tears As He Reveals His Daughter Was at Kirk's Tent When He Was Shot

The conservative world is in mourning after Wednesday’s horrific assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Conservative commentator Glenn Beck was one such person who was hit hard in his emotions — and this was when Kirk’s status was still unknown.

Speaking to podcaster and former Fox News firebrand Megyn Kelly on her show, Beck gave a then-hopeful update on Kirk’s status, but he still couldn’t contain his emotions as he revealed that his daughter had been in Kirk’s tent.

You can watch the emotional clip for yourself below:

JUST IN: Glenn Beck says Charlie Kirk “has a pulse,” says his daughter was at the tent. “I spoke to somebody in a position who knows, and said he has a pulse. So that’s good news…” “My daughter was at the tent.” Pray. pic.twitter.com/FB3i4Lc6iC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 10, 2025

Beck confirmed that his sources were reliable, and at the time of Kelly’s show, Kirk was in critical condition.

“I spoke to somebody in a position who knows, and said he has a pulse,” Beck said. He could barely add, “So that’s good news,” in a trembling voice.

Beck then revealed that his 19-year-old daughter was in the tent where Kirk was shot, which could only draw an “Oh, God,” from Kelly.

Is it time to bring back public executions for horrific criminals? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (156 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

It appears Beck’s daughter was unharmed.

Kirk, who had become known for these sorts of college campus tours where he challenged conventional liberalism, was speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem.

As the event began, a gunman in a campus building roughly 200 yards away fired a shot, which struck Kirk near his neck.

His death was announced by President Donald Trump shortly thereafter.

The shooter was still at large as of this publication.

Kirk is survived by his wife and two young children.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.