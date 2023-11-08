Share
'Heartbroken': Ex-Superbowl Champion Matt Ulrich Dies at 41

 By Johnathan Jones  November 8, 2023 at 1:29pm
Former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Matt Ulrich has died at the age of 41, team owner Jim Irsay announced on social media on Wednesday.

Irsay posted on his X account on Wednesday morning that Ulrich had passed away.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich,” Irsay wrote.

Irsay remembered the former football star as a person who left behind a legacy worthy of being honored. He also offered prayers to Ulrich’s family.

“Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many,” Irsay concluded. “Great guy, I hear he was a great dad—and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family.”

No cause of death has been released.

Ulrich left the game of football behind on top and with a Super Bowl ring that he earned offering protection for then-team quarterback Peyton Manning.

He was a member of the Colts’ 2006 team, which defeated the Chicago Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl XLI.

He played the entirety of his NFL career with the Colts during the 2005 and 2006 seasons.

Trai Essex, who played on the offensive line with Ulrich at Northwestern University before he went on to play seven seasons in the NFL, remembered his late teammate as a “brother” and said he is heartbroken.

“My heart is broken. My lineman brother. My NU brother. One of the best hearts you could ever hope to be around,” Essex said in a statement on social media. “Helped me to become the player I became. RIP Chesty.”

Douglas Szymul, who also played at Northwestern with Ulrich, called his former teammate “larger than life.”

According to Larry Hawley of WGN-TV, Ulrich was a team captain at Northwestern in 2004.

The Chicago native leaves behind four sons, according to his professional page at the Montana business where he worked.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




