'Heartbroken': Fox News Star Bill Melugin Confirms He Suffered a Painful Loss in DC Plane Disaster

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin shared that a friend of his was one of the victims of Wednesday night’s passenger jet crash in Washington, D.C., that left 67 dead.

The cause of the collision between American Airlines Flight 5342 with an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport is still under investigation.

Sixty passengers and four crew members were aboard the jet, while 3 soldiers were aboard the helicopter.

“It is with great regret that I can confirm a friend of mine, Wendy Shaffer, lost her life in the AA plane crash last night. Wendy was an incredible wife to my friend Nate, and an amazing mom of two children, ages 3 and 1,” Melugin wrote in a post on X.

“I met them both when they were dating when I was working in Charlotte, NC. Always smiling, such a sweetheart. Heartbroken for Nate. We go from joking in our fantasy football group chat to this horrible news,” the reporter added.

Melugin included a statement from Nate, who said, “I’m still waiting to wake up from this nightmare, but I fear this is the truth. Wendy was not just beautiful on the outside, but was a truly amazing woman through and through.

“She was the best wife, mother, and friend that anyone could ever hope for. Her love, kindness, and strength touched everyone she met. We will miss you more than words can express, Wendy Jo. I love you endlessly! Rest in peace, my love.”

Friends of the Shaffer family set up a GoFundMe page saying, “We want to ease the financial burden they now face, ensuring that the boys have the resources they need to thrive and that the family can focus on healing and honoring Wendy’s memory.”

The funds raised will go toward covering funeral expenses, childcare, education, and the other day-to-day needs of the family.

People reported that some of the other victims of Wednesday’s plane crash include 14 U.S. figure skaters, as well as former Miss Kansas and Harvard Law School graduate Kiah Duggins.

Among the four members of the American flight crew who perished was Sam Lilley, 28, the first flight officer.

His father shared in a Facebook post that Sam was engaged to be married this fall, according to Fox News.

“I was so proud when Sam became a pilot. Now it hurts so bad I can’t even cry myself to sleep. I know I’ll see him again, but my heart is breaking,” Tim Lilley wrote. “He was doing great in his career and his personal life.”

He added, “It is so devastating to lose someone that is loved so much.”

