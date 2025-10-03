Heartless: Dem Gov Refusing to Sign Iryna's Law That Cracks Down on Repeat Criminals, Protects Women Like Iryna Zarutska

In the modern Democratic Party, one can hardly tell the difference between cowardice, ideological capture, and pure evil.

Take, for instance, Democratic Gov. Josh Stein of North Carolina.

According to the North State Journal — a newspaper serving the Tar Heel State — Stein has yet to sign House Bill 307, better known as “Iryna’s Law,” despite receiving the 21-page bill ten days ago.

Iryna’s Law would end cashless bail for certain offenders and require electronic monitoring of violent offenders. It would also subject those freed on bond to house arrest.

The bill is named for Iryna Zarutska, the 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee stabbed to death on Aug. 22 aboard a train in Charlotte, allegedly by 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., a convicted felon who reportedly sought mental-health treatment on multiple occasions.

Iryna’s Law passed the North Carolina House of Representatives by a margin of 81-31. Naturally, all 31 “no” votes came from Democrats.

“For too long, activist judges and magistrates have turned dangerous criminals loose, endangering lives and spreading chaos in our communities. That ends now,” North Carolina’s Republican House Speaker Destin Hall wrote in a news release, per the North State Journal. “Iryna Zarutska’s murder is a tragic reminder of what’s at stake. That’s why we are delivering some of the strongest tough-on-crime reforms in North Carolina history.”

Of course, no sane person believes that Brown or any violent repeat offender should enjoy freedom.

On Sept. 7 — three days before his assassination — conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk spoke for the outraged majority.

“We call the monster who killed Iryna Zarutska a ‘career criminal.’ How did we ever get to a place as a society where we even have a category for ‘career criminal’ so much so that the phrase is used regularly without thinking twice. What an absured thing to tolerate,” Kirk wrote on the social media platform X.

We call the monster who killed Iryna Zarutska a “career criminal.” How did we ever get to a place as a society where we even have a category for “career criminal” so much so that the phrase is used regularly without thinking twice. What an absured thing to tolerate. pic.twitter.com/4K1VHHfCUP — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 8, 2025

Incredibly, however, Democrats do tolerate it. Stein, in particular, has tolerated it for ten days longer than necessary.

As journalist Eric Daugherty noted on X, the North Carolina legislature passed Iryna’s Law “with a VETO-PROOF coalition.”

🚨 JUST IN: Republicans are currently furious with North Carolina Governor Josh Stein (D) for allowing Iryna’s Law to sit on his desk for 9 DAYS STRAIGHT without signing it. The law ends cashless bail for many crimes and removes loopholes for officials to release criminals back… pic.twitter.com/hsaYTogGo5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 2, 2025

Meanwhile, other prominent X users have kept up the pressure on the Democratic governor.

Iryna’s Law has been sitting on North Carolina governor, Josh Stein’s desk for NINE DAYS!!! He still hasn’t signed it. 9 days he could’ve signed a bill protecting innocent people from repeat violent offenders. 9 days of silence. What exactly is he waiting for? pic.twitter.com/Q4nCjGxKnr — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 2, 2025

Will North Carolina Governor Josh Stein sign Iryna’s Law into law? It’s been sitting on his desk for 9 DAYS STRAIGHT without a signature. He’s tagged, tell him to sign it! pic.twitter.com/O2DwGMTZ4f — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 2, 2025

What motivates elected Democrats like Stein? Why do they care so much more for violent criminals than for innocent victims like Zarutska?

Cowardice and ideological capture probably go a long way toward explaining it. After all, extreme leftists, by definition, despise God’s creation and thus insist on inverting truths. By their reckoning, therefore, criminals emerge from the class of “oppressed,” while victims probably deserved their fate because they had “privilege.” Cowards like Stein cannot resist this madness.

On the other hand, judging by leftists’ celebrations of Kirk’s murder, one cannot rule out pure evil in Stein’s heart.

