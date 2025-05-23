Share
News
The White House and South Lawn are pictured in Washington, D.C.
The White House and South Lawn are pictured in Washington, D.C. (Rudy Sulgan / Getty Images)

Heartwarming New Art Goes up in West Wing, And Anti-Trumpers Are Already Upset

 By C. Douglas Golden  May 23, 2025 at 5:41am
Share

It’s a heartwarming tribute to three of the most notable Republicans in the party’s history, recently hung in the West Wing of the White House — but it’s already got plenty of anti-Trump commenters on social media either furious or expressing their disdain through sarcasm.

The painting was initially shared on social media Thursday, notably by Shawn McCreesh of The New York Times.

“A new piece of artwork hanging on the walls of the West Wing,” the political feature writer noted in an X post featuring the painting:

The picture features Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Ronald Reagan, and Donald Trump — all elected to two terms in the White House. (Lincoln, of course, would tragically serve just a few months of his second term before being the first U.S. president assassinated.)

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, the piece of art was the handiwork of Dick Bobnick, a painter and illustrator, who titled it “Great American Patriots.”

The original painting is still for sale, Bobnick’s website said — although you can get reproductions of it, as well as coffee cups, beach towels, pillows and associated other merch featuring the image.

Do you approve of the new painting?

The Daily Mail noted that the artwork “is just the most recent move by Trump and his aides to give the White House a more Trumpian and MAGA aesthetic.”

For instance, last month, this piece of art — featuring the iconic image of Trump rising from the ground after surviving a would-be assassin’s bullet at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally — debuted in the White House, replacing a portrait of former President Barack Obama.

Obama’s portrait was moved to a different part of the White House, by Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s grand piano.

However, while plenty of people loved the new art, the move was met with derision by the predictable anti-Trump crowd on social media.

Related:
Trump Blasts 'Purposefully Distorted' Presidential Portrait Hanging in Colorado's Dem-Controlled Capitol

Nevertheless, the White House has been more than happy to brush away criticism of its art or where it placed it.

After a portrait of the American flag over Trump’s face was placed in the bookseller’s entry of the East Wing — where portraits of first ladies usually hang — a White House staffer shooed away those who wanted to make it a controversy, calling it “another iconic portrait.”

“Trump was re-elected after two failed impeachment hoaxes, dozens of criminal charges, and multiple assassination attempts. He can hang art wherever he wants!” the staffer told the Daily Mail.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Heartwarming New Art Goes up in West Wing, And Anti-Trumpers Are Already Upset
Karen Bass' Deputy Admit to Bomb Threat That Sidelined Him as LA Burned and Bass Was Out of Country
City's Emergency Chief Blasted as DEI Hire After 'They/Them' Left Tornado Siren Off During Deadly St. Louis Storms
Suspect in DC Murder of Israeli Diplomats Has Deep Ties to Socialist Group, Black Lives Matter
Deep Dive: Trans Politician Tried for Harassing Woman, Blames Mental Illness from Transgenderism - But Weren't We Told Trans Isn't a Mental Illness?
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation