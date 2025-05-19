To say that the establishment media’s coverage of President Donald Trump is biased would be an understatement.

(Seriously.)

Heck, you can already see the twisted CNN headline should Trump ever walk on water: “BREAKING: President Can’t SWIM.”

The establishment’s very apparent disdain for the president has been a noticeably ongoing trend for close to a decade now.

In fact, this writer would go so far as to opine that if you were an artificial intelligence with no knowledge of American politics, and only could learn about those realities via the establishment media this last decade, you would assume Trump was some sort of despotic tyrant intent on getting a massive gold “Trump” sign on the White House itself when he’s not too busy being a meanie to illegal immigrants.

It’s all absurdist alarmism, meant to stoke fear and division instead of lauding arguably the funniest president in American history.

But it’s also wildly misleading.

Is Trump a bit rough around the edges as he deals with the biggest pains in the world like Russia and China? Of course he is, and that prickliness is key to getting deals done.

Is Trump a monster who is dismantling the Constitution amendment by amendment while slowly laying the groundwork to be a dictator? Of course not.

Do you think Trump is a doting grandfather? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (112 Votes) No: 3% (3 Votes)

But don’t listen to me.

Listen to Trump himself describe his oh-so-megalomaniacal plans in a viral X clip that’s been seen over two million times, per the social media platform’s publicly available metrics.

I am in tears. Donald Trump said that he’s ready to go home to see his Grandson: “My daughter had a baby. I’m going to go back home to see that Little baby” The most powerful man in the world, also known as Grandpa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JWEJ4ybU9c — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) May 16, 2025

“Now it’s time to go back home,” Trump said at the end of a very fruitful trip wheeling and dealing through the Middle East.

“My daughter had a baby,” the president continued, referring to Tiffany Trump’s newborn child. “I’m going to go back home and see that little baby.”

Trump added, “And then we get back to a lot of work.”

Who has time to be a dictator when you’ve got cute grandkid babies to go play with?

In seriousness, though, come on. Heartless monsters don’t dote on their daughters, and they certainly don’t proclaim excitement about seeing a newborn baby, let alone on a public stage in front of world dignitaries.

As the original X post accurately puts it: “The most powerful man in the world, also known as Grandpa.”

Indeed, for whatever rough edge you may perceive Trump to have, it’s undeniable that he’s raised fine, well-adjusted children (unlike, say, the last president) who have, in turn, raised fine, well-adjusted grandchildren.

And there’s no clearer sign that Trump simply isn’t the monster he’s made out to be than when you look at the loving relationship he has with his grandchildren.

Notably, Kai Trump — the daughter of Don Jr. and his ex-wife — has become something of a social media sensation of late as she helps peel back layers on the sort of grandfather Trump is.

And now Tiffany Trump’s new child will likely feel and receive the same affection that Kai and others do from gramps.

Look, monsters can obviously have families. Monsters can even pretend to love them.

But there is an authenticity here between Trump and his grandchildren that belies such a manufactured relationship — and the grander media narrative that he’s some soulless monster.

The establishment media may never acknowledge that he’s simply not, but thankfully, if you have two functioning eyes, you can see it as clear as day for yourself.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.