'Heartwarming' Video: Melania Trump Spent 4th of July Week at Children's Hospital

Patients at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., were all smiles when First Lady Melania Trump visited them Thursday.

Trump visited the children ahead of the Fourth of July holiday as part of the “Be Best” initiative she established during President Donald Trump’s first term.

During her visit, Trump met with 10 children at the hospital’s Garden Room, where they talked and made crafts together, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

“Look, we have surprises for you,” Trump said as the children received teddy bears, blankets, puzzles, and other gifts.

WATCH: @FLOTUS delivers gifts to the kids at Children’s National Hospital: “Look! We have surprises for you!” pic.twitter.com/BA9suUl2KB — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 3, 2025

As part of a first lady tradition, Trump also spent time with the children at the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, where they placed miniature American flags into the soil, the Associated Press reported.

.@FLOTUS sets up 4th of July decorations with the kids at Children’s National Hospital. 🥹🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bnSvvKrhJn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 3, 2025

Are you a Melania Trump fan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (92 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Mrs. Trump and our team really cherished being with these brave kids and their caregivers,” Nicholas Clemens, communications director at the Office of the First Lady, told Fox News. “It was fun to see them light up when they talked with Mrs. Trump about their favorite sports and music, and especially when they saw the BE BEST teddy bears.”

.@FLOTUS and her new friends plant American flags outside the Children’s National Hospital for the 4th of July. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RrDfTxbRhY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 3, 2025

“It was a great reminder of why Mrs. Trump is working so hard to advocate for the well-being of children and youth through BE BEST. We really thank Children’s National for a memorable and heartwarming visit,” Clemens added.

.@FLOTUS decorates with the kids at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o5HFHR6iRD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 3, 2025

Trump later visited and spent time with a three-year-old in the hospital’s heart and kidney unit.

The child had undergone five surgeries since his birth.

Trump also walked with White House grounds superintendent Dale Haney, who showed the first lady a rush bush donated by the White House that was planted earlier this week.

The hybrid Tea Rose bush, which Trump unveiled during her visit, was called “Eternal Flame.”

Trump had visited the garden in 2017, when she took part in its dedication ceremony, according to CNN.

“I was lucky to met so many very brave and amazing children,” Trump said to patients and guests at the time. “We had so much fun touring this space and planting many seeds. I look forward to coming back when everything that we planted is in full bloom.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.