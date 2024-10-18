Heated: Trump Tears Into 'Terrible' Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio in Absolutely Dominant Moment

Thursday’s Al Smith Dinner in New York City produced plenty of viral moments courtesy of former President Donald Trump.

While the dinner’s true intent is to serve as a fundraiser for the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation to better serve those in need, its timing serves as an ideal platform for presidential candidates to take a few last-minute jabs before the coming election.

During Trump’s speech at the dinner, he predictably laid into a number of prominent Democrats, some of whom were in the room — including former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

President Trump ROASTS Bill de Blasio: “I’m surprised that Bill de Blasio was able to make it tonight. He was a terrible mayor. I don’t give a shit if this is comedy or not. He was a terrible mayor. He did a horrible job.” pic.twitter.com/TqV9KZ0VtH — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Trump referred to De Blasio as “easily the worst [mayor] in our history.”

While Trump’s remarks were met with laugher, viewers and audience members alike could hear that the tone was less indicative of a joke from the former president and more his chance to blast De Blasio as the lousy public servant he was.

“He was a terrible mayor. I don’t give a s*** if this is comedy or not. He was a terrible mayor. He did a horrible job,” Trump told dinner guests.

He further emphasized the seriousness of the remark: “That’s not comedy by the way, that’s fact.”

Trump hit De Blasio for his soft-on-crime policies that have unfortunately become common place for New Yorkers beyond his time in office.

“But, unlike the rest of New York, at least Bill doesn’t have to worry about the criminals. They owe him big,” he continued. “He let them get away with a lot of stuff.”

While mayor, de Blasio certainly did let criminals get away with a lot.

In June 2020, de Blasio transferred $1.5 billion dollars away from the New York City Police Department. This was during what WINS called “a spike in violence,” with over one hundred people dead or wounded during a nine-day period in the month of June.

Tony Herbert, who works as a Brooklyn community advocate, told WINS, “I have not seen anything like this in my entire life living here in New York.”

While Trump did not explicitly mention it here, de Blasio initiated draconian vaccine mandates, issuing a state of emergency while his COVID Czar Jay Varna was off having sex parties.

De Blasio left office in 2021 only to be replaced by the equally terrible Mayor Eric Adams, known for treating illegal immigrants better than his fellow New Yorkers, but Trump is right to heap scorn on him here.

The public tend to have a short memory.

That being said, New Yorkers will surely remember for a long time how terrible de Blasio truly was during his time in office.

Whatever ridicule Trump heaped on him Thursday probably wasn’t enough.

