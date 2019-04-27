SECTIONS
Heather Heyer’s Mom: Biden ‘Didn’t Reach Out to Me’ To Use Daughter’s Story

Alex Edelman / Getty Images; Logan Cyrus / Getty ImagesJoe Biden; Susan Bro, mother of the late Heather Heyer (Alex Edelman / Getty Images; Logan Cyrus / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published April 27, 2019 at 7:27am
The mother of the woman killed during the 2017 unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia, said Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden never reached out to her before using her daughter’s death as a talking point in his campaign announcement.

“But I wasn’t surprised,” said Susan Bro, whose daughter, Heather Heyer, was killed when James Alex Fields Jr. , convicted of first-degree murder, drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters who had come out to oppose neo-Nazis and others marching on Aug. 12, 2017.

“Most people do that sort of thing. They capitalize on whatever situation is handy. He didn’t reach out to me, and didn’t mention her by name specifically, and he probably knew we don’t endorse candidates,” Bro, co-founder of a foundation set up in Heyer’s memory, told The Daily Beast.

“Since we had not spoken, I’m glad he didn’t specifically mention Heather. It’s not all about her,” she said.

During his speech, the former vice president said that neo-Nazis and their supporters who gathered for a march “were met by a courageous group of Americans. And a violent clash ensued. And a brave young woman lost her life.” The speech criticized President Donald Trump’s response to the unrest.

Bro said she was surprised by the extent Biden focused on the August 2017 clashes in Charlottesville and her daughter’s death.

“Being included is one thing, but being the focus is another,” Bro said, according to WCAV.

Is Joe Biden using tragedy for his own ends?

She also said the mention was unexpected, given Biden’s lack of visibility in the community.

“I don’t think we’ve seen him in town. I don’t think he’s ever been here, or maybe he has in the past, I don’t know,” Bro said. “It was just sort of a feeling of, ‘Well, here we go again.'”

Some jabbed Biden for using the events of Charlottesville to boost his candidacy.

Bro made it clear that she will not support Biden just because he mentioned Charlottesville.

“I am the face, the president, co-founder, and the board chair of the Heather Heyer Foundation. We are not going to endorse or support any campaign,” she said.

Biden called hours after his announcement, Bro said, and they discussed the loss of children, something both had suffered.

“I think he said something about, ‘I would’ve reached out sooner, but I wasn’t sure how you’d feel.’ And I commented, ‘Yes, I noticed you didn’t mention her name because you hadn’t contacted me,'” she said, according to CNN.

Bro said that the issues of hate and hate crime do need to be part of the upcoming campaign.

“I think it has to be part of the political dialogue. Because this is a very serious problem in our country,” Bro said.

“Not only do we deal with hate crime, we have to deal with the reporting of hate crime.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
