Share
News

'Heavily Armed' Agents from IRS, ATF Swoop in on Local Gun Shop

 By Richard Moorhead  June 18, 2023 at 6:29am
Share

A Montana gun store owner is asking questions after a federal law enforcement operation that involved two agencies targeted his business.

Tom Van Hoose, owner of Highwood Creek Outfitters in Great Falls, told KRTV-TV that 20 federal agents arrived at his store on Wednesday to carry out a detailed search of the premises.

“At 7:30, I came in and they pulled in behind me with 20 heavily armed agents,” he told the station.

Personnel of the Internal Revenue Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms participated in the search, according to the Billings (Mont,) Gazette.

Trending:
Prominent Trans Activist Sentenced to Life in Prison for 'Most Depraved Crime' Judge Has Ever Seen

Van Hoose’s business was closed for trade nearly the entire day — with the comprehensive search of the Great Falls shop leaving only half an hour for Highwood Creek Outfitters to open for business.

“I got 30 minutes of operating time in and made one $16 sale,” he told KRTV.

Van Hoose suspects his business is being targeted for political purposes.

“I can only assume that it’s because of the style of weapons that we have and the press that’s so against them.”

Are federal agencies targeting conservative Americans?

AR-15 and AK-47 rifles are included in Highwood Creek Outfitters’ inventory, KRTV reported.

“The current administration seems to be hell-bent on getting those guns out of the hands of average Americans,” Van Hoose told the station.

Van Hoose told the station he has a good relationship with the ATF, a federal agency tasked with regulating trade in firearms.

“We have a reputation of dotting all the i’s and crossing all the t’s because there’s so much legal fun to be had,” he said.

“It’s just not worth doing things that are going to get you in trouble.”

Related:
Mother of the 6-Year-Old Who Shot His Teacher Pleads Guilty, Admits Lying on Federal Form

Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale criticized the federal agencies for their comprehensive search of the business.

Van Hoose told KRTV his store has been a target of federal scrutiny and surveillance for two years.

“The fact that they think we make so much money as a gun business that they had to come investigate all the thousands, hundreds of thousands, millions of dollars whatever it is we supposedly absconded with, anybody that knows the margins in the gun business knows they’re not that high.”

In an interview with Dan Zimmerman, managing editor of The Truth About Guns website, Van Hoose said the federal agents confiscated thousands of firearms transaction records from his store.

Van Hoose told Zimmerman the records covered firearms sales he’s made since he opened the store 13 years ago.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




'Heavily Armed' Agents from IRS, ATF Swoop in on Local Gun Shop
DeSantis and Trump Campaigns Trade Blows After Florida Gov Visits Fried Testicles Event
Hillary Clinton Donor Charged After Police Find Footage of Disturbing Sex Crimes with Animal
GOP Rep Who Was Seriously Injured Just Months Ago Helps Republicans to Huge Baseball Win Over Democrats
28-Year-Old Illegal Arrested for Allegedly Posing as High School Student for a Year
See more...

Conversation