Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

'Heavily Armed' Antifa Mob Attacks Pro-Veteran Demonstration

×
By Jack Davis
Published March 29, 2021 at 8:16am
Mewe Share P Share

A group of antifa radicals disrupted a pro-freedom rally Sunday in Salem, Oregon.

The “Freedom” rally was advertised as an event to honor those who “fought for our freedoms.” Once word of that rally got out, radical leftists declared they would hold a “Fascist Free 503” counterdemonstration (503 is the northeastern Oregon area code) to block the Freedom rally from reaching the state Capitol.

About 200 antifa demonstrators whom police described as “heavily armed” clashed with officers and pro-freedom rallygoers, according to the Salem Statesman Journal.

Police eventually declared the antifa riot an unlawful assembly and arrested at least three people, according to the report.

TRENDING: Photos: Look What Was Spotted in Joe Biden’s Hands During His First Solo Press Conference

As individuals participating in the Freedom rally approached the Capitol in vehicles bearing American flags, antifa rioters threw rocks, balloons filled with paint and other objects at the vehicles, the Statesman Journal reported.

In some cases, a laser was pointed at the eyes of the drivers.

One vehicle was hit with a large tree limb that was thrown through the front window.

RELATED: Dozens More Hit with Charges Months After Fiery Kenosha Riots


Antifa came ready to rumble with a supply of bats, ballistic vests and gas masks, Salem police said.

Police eventually closed the approach to the Capitol and sought to keep the Freedom rally participants and antifa counterdemonstrators apart.

Officers eventually warned the antifa group that failing to break up the violence “may result in force being used against you to include impact weapons, munitions and tear gas.”

In one incident, a man in a truck sporting an American flag decided to fight back after his truck was damaged.

The man then pulled out a pistol and allegedly pointed it at the antifa rioters. He was later detained by police.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







'It's Criminal:' Cuomo Accused of Denying COVID Tests to Nursing Home in 'Crisis' While He 'Hoarded' Them for 'Friends and Family'
A Member of the Trump Family Has Officially Joined Fox News
Immigrant Dies in Customs and Border Protection Custody as Biden's Border Crisis Rages On
'Heavily Armed' Antifa Mob Attacks Pro-Veteran Demonstration
Passer-by Hears Screams, Calls 911; Firefighters Discover Missing Woman Naked in Storm Drain
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×