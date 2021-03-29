A group of antifa radicals disrupted a pro-freedom rally Sunday in Salem, Oregon.

The “Freedom” rally was advertised as an event to honor those who “fought for our freedoms.” Once word of that rally got out, radical leftists declared they would hold a “Fascist Free 503” counterdemonstration (503 is the northeastern Oregon area code) to block the Freedom rally from reaching the state Capitol.

About 200 antifa demonstrators whom police described as “heavily armed” clashed with officers and pro-freedom rallygoers, according to the Salem Statesman Journal.

Police eventually declared the antifa riot an unlawful assembly and arrested at least three people, according to the report.

2⃣/4⃣ The risk of violence has increased as the opposing protestors are expected to arrive in large numbers. We have received reports that vehicles driving past the capitol are being struck with balloons filled with paint and green lasers being pointed at drivers. — Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) March 28, 2021

As individuals participating in the Freedom rally approached the Capitol in vehicles bearing American flags, antifa rioters threw rocks, balloons filled with paint and other objects at the vehicles, the Statesman Journal reported.

In some cases, a laser was pointed at the eyes of the drivers.

One vehicle was hit with a large tree limb that was thrown through the front window.

On 28 March, 2021, #antifa gathered in Salem, Ore. in a pre-planned riot. They wore ballistic vests & carried guns, bats, shields & gasmasks. They assaulted drivers on the road by throwing paint & rocks. One vehicle’s windshield was impaled by a tree limb. https://t.co/dfXn2yt9xG pic.twitter.com/vNw1DXKhtt — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 29, 2021

Demonstrators gather in Salem to counter-protest right-wing motorcade https://t.co/QzALjpo5SV — Ana Rios (@amariorla) March 29, 2021

Breaking: #Antifa smash up a man’s truck at the Oregon state Capitol in Salem. He pulls out a gun and is arrested by responding police. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/H4LTseLllo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2021

Antifa came ready to rumble with a supply of bats, ballistic vests and gas masks, Salem police said.

Police eventually closed the approach to the Capitol and sought to keep the Freedom rally participants and antifa counterdemonstrators apart.

Officers eventually warned the antifa group that failing to break up the violence “may result in force being used against you to include impact weapons, munitions and tear gas.”

In one incident, a man in a truck sporting an American flag decided to fight back after his truck was damaged.

The man then pulled out a pistol and allegedly pointed it at the antifa rioters. He was later detained by police.

