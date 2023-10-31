A heavily armed man who was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound over the weekend at a western Colorado amusement park reportedly wrote a message on a bathroom wall before he took his own life, police said.

On Saturday morning, employees of the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park located in Glenwood Springs found a man dead in a women’s restroom at the park, according to KUSA.

Police said the man was identified as 20-year-old Diego Barajas Medina, who was from the nearby community of Carbondale in Garfield County.

Medina was armed with both a rifle and a pistol, as well as multiple magazines for both weapons.

Police also said that he was dressed in tactical gear — including body armor and a helmet — and that he was in possession of homemade explosive devices.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday that Medina’s body was found in a women’s bathroom where a message had been written on a wall.

That message reportedly read, “I am not a killer. I just wanted to get into the caves.”

Police could not confirm if Medina wrote the message.

The sheriff’s office said it is believed the young man entered the amusement park after it closed on Friday.

His motives for entering the park are not known, but the sheriff’s office said some of his weapons were fake.

Still, police warned he was capable of carrying out a violent attack before his death.

“While this investigation is still ongoing and very active, it is important to realize that given the amount of weapons, ammunition and explosive devices found, the suspect could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions upon the community and first responders,” the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to the local media.

A man found dead inside Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park was heavily armed and “could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions,” the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said https://t.co/M1eIJAPKrv — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) October 30, 2023

Police conducted a search on a home they say Medina shared with his mother and brother.

The deceased subject had no criminal record.

After the park was searched by the Grand Junction Bomb Squad and the Garfield County All Hazard Response Team, it reopened.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park issued a statement about the incident, calling it “tragic.”

“This very sad and tragic incident reminds us how much our Glenwood Springs community means to us,” park manager Nancy Heard said in a statement.

Heard added, “We appreciate the swift action and thorough work of the Garfield County Sheriff’s Department and Coroner’s Office, as well as the Garfield County All Hazard Response Team and other authorities assisting in the investigation, working together to ensure the park is safe to reopen. Thank you for all you do.”

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is home to thrill rides, natural caves to explore and other attractions.

The park has been in business since 1999.

