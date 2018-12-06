A Boeing 737 aircraft slid off a California runway after heavy rainfall Thursday, crashing into a protective barrier that stopped the plane from further leaving the runway.

Southwest Airlines flight 278 slid off the runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, CNN reported.

The plane skidded across the slick runway before hitting a barrier surrounding the runway’s exterior designed to stop planes from exiting the runway completely.

None of the flight crew nor the passengers sustained any injured, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said, according to CNN.

Five crew members and 112 passengers were on the plane when it slid off the runway, according to Southwest spokeswoman Brandy King, CNN reported.

A flood advisory was issued for Los Angeles County where the airport is located. The country received 1.66 inches of rain in six hours, CNN reported.

“Southwest Airlines Employees are in the process of getting the 112 Customers from Flight 278 (Oakland to Burbank) their luggage and belongings,” the airline said in a statement Thursday. “Nearly all the passengers had Burbank as their final destination, and Southwest is working with the few remaining Customers to get them on connecting flights to their destinations.”

The airline will refund the cost of all the passengers’ roundtrip tickets, according to its statement.

