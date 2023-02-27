Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California was heckled recently on the subject of aid to Ukraine.

“Nancy, can you tell us why we have all the $150 billion going to Ukraine when we have homeless on our streets in your own city?”

“Nancy, can I get some stock trading tips on how to get semi-conductors in Taiwan. Nancy … is your son involved with Hunter Biden?” the man asked, referencing the controversial stock trading successes of Paul Pelosi.

Pelosi heckled in San Francisco: “Can you tell us why we have over $150 billion going to Ukraine when we have homeless on the streets in your own city” pic.twitter.com/WwbldSnkaM — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 26, 2023

As the man spoke, the former House speaker responded to his first question by saying, “For your freedom.”

The vignette captured a debate taking place across America as political leaders wrestle with support for Ukraine while remaining fiscally responsible and dealing with domestic issues.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has given full-throated support to dialing back the money flowing to Ukraine, according to CNN.

“Well, I’ll tell you what I’d like to see is we can stop spending over a billion dollars every single month to the government of Ukraine and propping their government up,” Greene said.

“We’ve spent $113 billion in the war over there. And this hasn’t doing anything for our border and our people,” she said.

Ukraine is the new Iraq. Our country is run by stupid warmongers that are so clueless and disconnected with what the American people want that they are literally leading us into World War 3. That’s why I’m introducing a resolution to find out exactly where OUR money is going. pic.twitter.com/ypvs5pqIYZ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 24, 2023

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri has said the United States does not need to fund the Ukraine war when it faces a threat from China for which it is unprepared.

“Some of the world’s wealthiest nations are our allies in Europe. But right now, we’re the only ones doing the heavy lifting. In fact, we’ve sent more weapons to Ukraine than all of Europe has, combined. And those choices are weakening us in the one place — the Pacific — where we require strength,” he said in a recent speech posted on his website.

Others say money spent in Ukraine is essential.

🤯 Mitch McConnell is one of the most influential guys in US govt. In my opinion, he’s generally wrong, but MAAN! he’s speaking 💯 truth on this interview. “defeating the Russians is the single most important thing going on in the 🌎 right now”. pic.twitter.com/YtsbKLUxcc — Issac | Исcак (@Marine_Ukraine) February 17, 2023

Speaking Sunday on ABC, Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said America can take care of domestic issues and stand up for freedom around the world

“ I think the president should’ve gone to Palestine where we have this major chemical spill, but it doesn’t mean we disregard what’s happening in this struggle for the global balance of power that we’re facing right now,” he said.

“We haven’t seen anything like this since my father’s generation in World War II: largest invasion in Europe, the biggest threat to the Pacific since World War II. We can’t put our head in the sand and ignore this. Otherwise, the Russians will be on the Polish border and Chairman Xi will invade Taiwan.”

“I think we can do both. We’re a great nation,” he continued.

“What would Reagan do? I would ask my fellow colleagues, right? What would he do? He brought down the Soviet Union. I think he would stand for freedom and democracy.”

