Hegseth Announcement May Have Just Guaranteed Peace with Russia for Decades

Pop the champagne, America! World War 3 has been averted, thanks to President Donald Trump’s peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Wednesday, Trump ignited a social media frenzy after announcing that he had spoken with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to negotiate a peace pact between the warring neighbors.

To this end, Trump dispatched Vice President J.D. Vance to meet with Zelenskyy on Friday at the Munich Security Conference to discuss the details of ending the three-year Russia-Ukraine war.

“It is time to stop this ridiculous War, where there has been massive, and totally unnecessary, DEATH and DESTRUCTION,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“God bless the people of Russia and Ukraine!”

Hours later, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed the Trump mandate in a speech before the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels.

In a strongly-worded address, Hegseth announced a series of Trump policy moves that are sure to guarantee peace with Russia for decades to come.

Among the decisions the president made in engineering a peace agreement included the following:

Ukraine will not join NATO.

Ukraine will not return to its pre-2014 borders.

There will be no American boots on the ground in Ukraine.

Deadbeat European nations must pay their fair share of the NATO defense budget.

Hegseth underscored that these measures are necessary because “the United States faces consequential threats to our homeland. We must — and we are — focusing on security of our own borders.”

The Defense Secretary threw down the gauntlet to America’s NATO allies, urging them to step up and do more to defend themselves.

“As the United States prioritizes its attention to these threats, European allies must lead from the front,” he said.

“We ask each of your countries to step up on fulfilling the commitments that you have made.”

The Defense Secretary underscored that the U.S. “remains committed to NATO,” but cannot tolerate freeloading.

“[T]he United States will no longer tolerate an imbalanced relationship which encourages dependency,” he said. “Rather, our relationship will prioritize empowering Europe to own responsibility for its own security.”

Bestselling author Jack Posobiec echoed the sentiments of countless Americans when he said on his podcast, “President Trump is delivering for the American people, and for the people of the world.

“World War III has been cancelled.”

.@JackPosobiec: “President Trump is delivering for the American people, and for the people of the world. World War III has been cancelled.” pic.twitter.com/h3nF63iWsn — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 13, 2025

Trump has been in office for only three weeks, and already he has taken a series of audacious actions that promote world peace, enhance national security, and are restoring American greatness.

