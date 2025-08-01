Hegseth Checks Dem LA Mayor with Brutal Truth After She Takes Victory Lap Over Troops Leaving City: 'You're Welcome'

If Democrats abandoned political theater and empty-yet-bellicose rhetoric, they would have nothing left.

Thursday on the social media platform X, disgraced Democratic Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, whose callousness and galactic ineptitude made her the face of the city’s inadequate response to Southern California’s catastrophic January wildfires, used warlike language to celebrate the withdrawal — she called it “retreating” — of more than 1,000 National Guard troops whom President Donald Trump deployed to the city to quell violent protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in June.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered a three-word reply to Bass: “You’re welcome Mayor.”

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported that approximately 1,350 National Guard troops would leave the city.

That report followed a July 15 Pentagon announcement that 2,000 such troops would withdraw, according to the Times.

With the anti-ICE disturbances having subsided, thanks to the troops’ presence, Bass decided to take credit for the latest withdrawal.

“Another win for Los Angeles tonight: 1,000 more troops are retreating. We will continue this pressure until ALL troops are out of L.A.,” the disingenuous mayor wrote.

Another win for Los Angeles tonight: 1,000 more troops are retreating. We will continue this pressure until ALL troops are out of L.A.https://t.co/spbTtO09TS — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) July 31, 2025

Hegseth decided to set the record straight.

“You’re welcome Mayor. These brave troops are redeploying because their mission was so successful. You should be thanking them for saving your city from mobs & chaos. We will continue to support law enforcement — even when you won’t,” the defense secretary wrote.

You’re welcome Mayor. These brave troops are redeploying because their mission was so successful. You should be thanking them for saving your city from mobs & chaos. We will continue to support law enforcement—even when you won’t. https://t.co/BQPKfDQTJk — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) July 31, 2025

Perhaps Bass’ use of the word “retreating” left Hegseth aggravated. If so, one could hardly blame him.

After all, nearly two months ago, congressional Democrats chastised Hegseth for deploying U.S. Marines along with National Guard troops.

Significantly, during a hearing before the House Appropriations Committee in June, the defense secretary confirmed that the National Guard troops would remain in Los Angeles for 60 days to “ensure that those rioters, looters and thugs on the other side assaulting our police officers know that we’re not going anywhere.”

In other words, the Trump administration had the deployment’s duration planned from the beginning.

That, however, did not stop Bass from mischaracterizing the redeployment as a “retreat” brought on by “pressure.”

During the January wildfires, Bass emerged as a national laughingstock for her heartless and inept response to the catastrophe.

On Thursday, she decided to inflame political tensions by describing the brave National Guard troops as “retreating.” A Democrat mayor in the South might have used similar rhetoric at the end of Reconstruction.

Good thing Hegseth was there to put out the fire.

