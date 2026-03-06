Hegseth Honors Americans Killed in Action as Operation Epic Fury Enters Second Week: 'Their Deaths Will Not Be in Vain'

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth saluted the American service members killed in action during Operation Epic Fury with a Friday social media post on X, adding that their deaths will be avenged.

“Our nation mourns the loss of six extraordinary American heroes,” he began. “These brave warriors gave everything in service to our country, supporting Operation Epic Fury.”

He then went on to list the names of those who perished: Maj. Jeffrey R. O’Brien, Capt. Cody A. Khork, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, Sgt. First Class Nicole M. Amor, Sgt. First Class Noah L Tietjens, and Sgt. Declan J. Coady.

“Our service members bear a responsibility and a duty most civilians will never come close to understanding,” Hegseth continued. “They know that the day might come when they are asked to risk their life in defense of their country. As Secretary of War, I stand with an unbreakable spirit to honor their memory and the resolve they embodied.”

He added, “To their families, loved ones, and fellow warfighters: We lift you up in prayer and pledge our unwavering support. Their deaths will not be in vain. We will honor them with action. We will hunt down the Iranians radicals responsible, dismantle their military capabilities, and ensure that justice is swift and absolute. We stand stronger than ever, ready to avenge these fallen heroes and crush the threats in Iran that dare to challenge us.

Our nation mourns the loss of six extraordinary American heroes. These brave warriors gave everything in service to our country, supporting Operation Epic Fury. Major Jeffrey R. O’Brien. Captain Cody A. Khork. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan. Sergeant First Class… — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) March 6, 2026

“America does not yield; we advance, we prevail, and this we’ll defend,” the secretary declared. “God bless our warfighters, their families, and the United States of America.”

This comes just several hours after the White House’s official X account posted a quote from President Donald Trump saying that Iran’s only way out of the conflict is “unconditional surrender.”

“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!… IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. ‘MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).’” – President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/H2HKkBVkww — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 6, 2026

“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” the post read. “IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. ‘MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).’”

