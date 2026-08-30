A report that he would seek the White House in 2028 is fake news in all its questionable glory, according to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

NBC News reported Friday that Hegseth is talking about a possible run.

“100% false,” Hegseth posted on X.

“We told NBC that, but they just lie w/ anonymous ‘sources.’ My only job: Make @DeptofWar Great Again,” Hegseth posted.

“Carry on Patriots, and enjoy your Friday night,”

Mediaite’s summary of the paywall-protected NBC News report said that NBC reported that Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer, talked about the concept of a run with their friends.

NBC News cited two people familiar with the discussions.

A mid-August trip to the Iowa State Fair to campaign for Republican Rep. Zach Nunn of Iowa galvanized speculation.

The Pentagon replied to NBC’s anonymous sources by saying, “Secretary Hegseth is not running for president, and his main priority is leading the War Department. All other speculation is foolish.”

The concept of Hegseth as a candidate drew mixed reviews.

“Hegseth is good for men, for base voters. He encapsulates that masculinity that Trump captured in 2024,” NBC News quoted what it said was one operative as saying.

“MAGA really loves Hegseth,” another source said. That source said Hegseth would need “to deliver the goods.”

“If you want to be secretary of war, you’ve got to win wars,” the operative said.

But American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp liked the notion, saying to NBC News, “Pete Hegseth should consider running for president. He’s an impressive guy and has a tremendous amount of energy.”

This could make things interesting in 2028, although Hegseth says it’s untrue. https://t.co/E2j2ILTExB — Steve Sebelius (@SteveSebelius) August 29, 2026

Speculation about a post-administration political career for Hegseth is not new.

“Officials familiar with Hegseth’s thinking believe that he is considering a run for president or some other political office after his time in the Trump administration is over,” The Washington Post reported earlier this month as Hegseth was heading to Iowa.

A Hegseth candidacy could mean he would compete with two other Trump administration heavyweights — Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

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