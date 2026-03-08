Share
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks about the US-Iran conflict at a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, DC on March 2, 2026.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks about the US-Iran conflict at a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, DC on March 2, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Hegseth Reveals What Happened to Trans Kindergarten Teacher Who Wore Wolf Tail Around Kids

 By Michael Austin  March 8, 2026 at 10:00am
A male self-proclaimed transgender teacher who instructed kindergarteners at a U.S. military school in North Carolina — while wearing a false wolf tail — was recently dismissed from his position.

Liberty Counsel said in a letter to the Department of Defense Education Activity that the teacher, who oversaw pre-K and kindergarten children at Mildred B. Poole Elementary School, should be removed from the classroom, according to a report from CBN.

Parents reported “disturbing behavior” that scared their children as early as 2025.

The teacher apparently dressed in feminine clothes, wore a dog collar in class, and incorporated fetish tags and an animal tail.

He also reportedly told students he transforms into a “wolf” at night, even telling them to howl like wolves.

The teacher meanwhile made the children call him by his online wolf character names, as well as female names and pronouns.

One student told his mother, “I’m scared he’s going to come eat me,” referencing his supposed nighttime transformation, per Liberty Counsel.

Another said to his mother, “Ms. Roxxie says he was born in a male’s body, but he’s actually a woman, but he likes boys!”

Liberty Counsel said that the teacher went by names such as “Roxxanne Wildheart,” “Kiera Blackheart,” “Lilith Deathhowl,” “Captain Roxxie,” “Artemis Deathhowl,” and “savagebeastqueen.”

War Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed via social media on Feb. 19 that the teacher was finally dismissed.

“The ‘Wolf’ was fired 2 weeks ago,” he said in response to the CBN report.

Other social media users were shocked that the “wolf” was allowed near children at a military school.

“You need to fire whoever hired this person in the first place,” one commenter said.

“Alarming that he wasn’t fired sooner. What a freak,” another said.

“Thankfully just before the full moon,” a third noted.

Liberty Counsel founder Mat Staver contended that the school failed to properly handle the claims of disturbing behavior from parents, per CBN.

He said administrators permitted the behavior “in violation of these children’s rights and the rights of their parents.”

Staver had asked federal officials to “protect these impressionable children from this gross and disturbing behavior.”

