Hegseth Reviewing Mark Kelly's Military Retirement Following 'Seditious' Video Asking Troops to Ignore Orders

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Monday that the Pentagon is reviewing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona’s retirement status with an eye to reducing his pension.

In a post on X, Hegseth said the review was the result of a video that urged members of the military to disobey what Kelly and other Democrats called illegal orders.

Kelly and Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan were joined by House Reps. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, and Jason Crow of Colorado, all of whom identified themselves in the video as veterans of the military or intelligence agencies.

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community. The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

The video did not state that President Donald Trump issued illegal orders, but implied that he had.

Kelly is a retired Navy commander, which means the Uniform Code of Military Justice still applies to him. As such, the Department of War launched an investigation into Kelly’s comments.

Hegseth on Monday said Kelly is reaping what he sowed.

Six weeks ago, Senator Mark Kelly — and five other members of Congress — released a reckless and seditious video that was clearly intended to undermine good order and military discipline. As a retired Navy Captain who is still receiving a military pension, Captain Kelly knows he… — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) January 5, 2026

“Six weeks ago, Senator Mark Kelly — and five other members of Congress — released a reckless and seditious video that was clearly intended to undermine good order and military discipline,” Hegseth wrote.

“As a retired Navy Captain who is still receiving a military pension, Captain Kelly knows he is still accountable to military justice. And the Department of War — and the American people — expect justice,” he wrote.

“Therefore, in response to Senator Mark Kelly’s seditious statements — and his pattern of reckless misconduct — the Department of War is taking administrative action against Captain Mark E. Kelly, USN (Ret),” Hegseth posted.

“The department has initiated retirement grade determination proceedings under 10 U.S.C. § 1370(f), with reduction in his retired grade resulting in a corresponding reduction in retired pay,” Hegseth said in his post.

“To ensure this action, the Secretary of War has also issued a formal Letter of Censure, which outlines the totality of Captain (for now) Kelly’s reckless misconduct. This Censure is a necessary process step, and will be placed in Captain Kelly’s official and permanent military personnel file,” Hegseth wrote.

“Captain Kelly has been provided notice of the basis for this action and has thirty days to submit a response. The retirement grade determination process directed by Secretary Hegseth will be completed within forty five days,” Hegseth wrote.

Kelly’s Senate position “does not exempt him from accountability, and further violations could result in further action,” Hegseth wrote, noting that Kelly’s punishment is for actions beyond the video.

“These actions are based on Captain Kelly’s public statements from June through December 2025 in which he characterized lawful military operations as illegal and counseled members of the Armed Forces to refuse lawful orders,” Hegseth wrote.

“This conduct was seditious in nature and violated Articles 133 and 134 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, to which Captain Kelly remains subject as a retired officer receiving pay,” he wrote.

