Hegseth Slams Fox Reporter Over 'Fake News of the Day' Accusing Him of Milking $140k from Taxpayers

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth promptly rebuked an accusation that he is wasting taxpayer dollars because of repairs happening at his government-provided housing, noting that the repairs to the residence were scheduled even before he took office.

Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Connecticut Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro sent the new leader of the Pentagon a letter dated Feb. 7, demanding that he answer for $137,297 in painting and other upgrades to his new government residence.

The letter was published by Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, who snarkily asked why the expenses were necessary “in light of DOGE efforts to save tax payer money.”

Schultz and DeLauro asked for a response by Feb. 21. But Hegseth was ready with his answer just a few hours later.

“Fake News of the Day,” he wrote on X, noting that such was “not surprising” from Griffin and the Democrats, calling them the “same thing.”

Fake News of the Day (not surprising from Democrats & @JenGriffinFNC; same thing) Any/all house repairs were going to happen no matter who was moving in—and were all initiated by DoD. But Dems/Jen don’t care about facts; they’re just Trump haters. https://t.co/vpaUqwTkru — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) February 8, 2025



“Any/all house repairs were going to happen no matter who was moving in—and were all initiated by DoD,” he revealed.

“But Dems/Jen don’t care about facts; they’re just Trump haters.”

It is indeed noteworthy that Griffin and the Democrats are choosing to focus on what appears to be a routine paint job and maintenance that corresponds with a shift in administrations, even as Elon Musk and his crack team at DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) uncover billions of dollars in waste.

Those government-funded efforts uncovered via DOGE, by the way, most recently included steroid hamster fights and racist alcoholic mice.

But beyond the color commentary provided by Griffin, another aspect of the letter should stand out.

Schultz and DeLauro mentioned to Hegseth that “many servicemembers and their families currently live in unacceptable housing conditions including houses with mold, lead paint, and other hazards.”

They demanded to know “what commitment” Hegseth will make “to provide servicemembers with a similarly high quality of housing for themselves and their families.”

The intention, of course, was to make Hegseth seem like he was living in luxury while everyday warfighters are living in squalor.

But they made themselves look bad instead.

Hegseth only entered government a few weeks ago. Schultz and DeLauro have been in government for decades.

Why did they not manage to deliver quality housing for members of our military?

Both women are extremely powerful lawmakers.

DeLauro, who has served in Congress since 1991, was the chair of the House Appropriations Committee when the Democrats were in charge of the House until 2023, and currently serves as its ranking member.

Schultz, who has served in the House since 2005, formerly chaired the Democratic National Convention.

Since we are talking about residences here, perhaps Hegseth should have reminded these two ladies that those who live in glass houses should not throw stones.

