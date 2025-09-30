Hegseth Tells Generals and Admirals: 'If the Words I'm Speaking Today Are Making Your Heart Sink ... Resign'

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told assembled commanders Tuesday that America’s military is entering a new era.

“We embrace the War Department, and we must,” Hegseth said during a meeting of military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, according to CBS. “We are preparing everyday to win, not just to defend. Defense is something you do all the time. It’s inherently reactionary and can lead to overuse, overreach, and mission creep.”

“We also don’t fight with stupid rules of engagement,” he continued. “We untie the hands of our warfighters to intimidate, demoralize, hunt, and kill the enemies of our country.”

. @secwar “If the words I am speaking today are making your hearts sink, then you should do the honorable thing and RESIGN.” pic.twitter.com/nEzFOkq978 — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) September 30, 2025

Hegseth said, there will be “no more politically correct and overbearing rules of engagement.”

“You kill people and break things for a living,” Hegseth emphasized.

“We lost our way, and we became the ‘woke’ department, but not anymore,” he said.

“If the words I’m speaking today are making your heart sink, then you should do the honorable thing and resign,” he said according to a video posted to X.

Hegseth said military standards will be raised, according to a video posted to X.

“War does not care if you’re a man or a woman, neither does the enemy,” Hegseth said, while saying he is not trying to block women from combat.

. @secwar “War does not care if you’re a man or a woman. Neither does the enemy. Nor does the weight of your rucksack, the size of an artillery round, or the body weight of the casualty on the battlefield… This is not about preventing women from serving.” pic.twitter.com/hSZ14ycfsa — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) September 30, 2025

“We very much value the impact of female troops — our female officers and NCOs are the absolute best in the world. But when it comes to any job that requires physical power to perform in combat, those physical standards must be high and gender-neutral,” he said.

“If women can make it, excellent. If not, it is what it is. If that means no women qualify for some combat jobs, so be it. That is not the intent, but it could be the result.”

He added that “weak men won’t qualify” either.

ATTENTION: NEW GROOMING STANDARDS: THE ERA OF UNPROFESSIONAL APPEARANCES IS OVER. pic.twitter.com/WpLXngC8Bc — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) September 30, 2025

“We’re going to cut out hair, shave our beards and adhere to standards,” Hegseth said in yet another video posted to X, adding, “It’s like the broken windows theory of policing. It’s like, you let the small stuff go, the big stuff eventually goes. … If you want a beard, you can join special forces. If not, then shave.”

“The era of unprofessional appearance is over,” Hegseth said.

“No more beardos. The era of rampant and ridiculous shaving profiles is done,” he said.

“Simply put, if you do not meet the male level physical standards for combat positions, cannot pass a PT test, or don’t want to shave and look professional, it’s time for a new position or a new profession,” he said, according to ABC.

Hegseth said the complaint policy is being overhauled, according to a video posted to X.

“I call it the ‘No More Walking on Eggshells Policy,’” Hegseth said. “We are liberating commanders and NCOS. We are liberating you.”

WE ARE ATTACKING AND ENDING THE WALKING ON EGGSHELLS AND ZERO-DEFECT COMMAND CULTURE. pic.twitter.com/n8bL6i7oc6 — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) September 30, 2025

“No more frivolous complaints, no more anonymous complaints, no more repeat complainants, no more smearing reputations, no more endless waiting, no more legal limbo, no more side-tracking careers, or walking on eggshells,” Hegseth said.

