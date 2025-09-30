Share
News
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, left, speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday.
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, left, speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Hegseth Tells Generals and Admirals: 'If the Words I'm Speaking Today Are Making Your Heart Sink ... Resign'

 By Jack Davis  September 30, 2025 at 10:09am
Share

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told assembled commanders Tuesday that America’s military is entering a new era.

“We embrace the War Department, and we must,” Hegseth said during a meeting of military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, according to CBS. “We are preparing everyday to win, not just to defend. Defense is something you do all the time. It’s inherently reactionary and can lead to overuse, overreach, and mission creep.”

“We also don’t fight with stupid rules of engagement,” he continued. “We untie the hands of our warfighters to intimidate, demoralize, hunt, and kill the enemies of our country.”

Hegseth said, there will be “no more politically correct and overbearing rules of engagement.”

“You kill people and break things for a living,” Hegseth emphasized.

“We lost our way, and we became the ‘woke’ department, but not anymore,” he said.

“If the words I’m speaking today are making your heart sink, then you should do the honorable thing and resign,” he said according to a video posted to X.

Do you approve of what Pete Hegseth has done in the Trump administration so far?

Hegseth said military standards will be raised, according to a video posted to X.

“War does not care if you’re a man or a woman, neither does the enemy,” Hegseth said, while saying he is not trying to block women from combat.

“We very much value the impact of female troops — our female officers and NCOs are the absolute best in the world. But when it comes to any job that requires physical power to perform in combat, those physical standards must be high and gender-neutral,” he said.

Related:
Pentagon Races to 'Double or Even Quadruple' Missile Production with Eye Toward China: Report

“If women can make it, excellent. If not, it is what it is. If that means no women qualify for some combat jobs, so be it. That is not the intent, but it could be the result.”

He added that “weak men won’t qualify” either.

“We’re going to cut out hair, shave our beards and adhere to standards,” Hegseth said in yet another video posted to X, adding, “It’s like the broken windows theory of policing. It’s like, you let the small stuff go, the big stuff eventually goes. … If you want a beard, you can join special forces. If not, then shave.”

“The era of unprofessional appearance is over,” Hegseth said.

“No more beardos. The era of rampant and ridiculous shaving profiles is done,” he said.

“Simply put, if you do not meet the male level physical standards for combat positions, cannot pass a PT test, or don’t want to shave and look professional, it’s time for a new position or a new profession,” he said, according to ABC.

Hegseth said the complaint policy is being overhauled, according to a video posted to X.

“I call it the ‘No More Walking on Eggshells Policy,’” Hegseth said. “We are liberating commanders and NCOS. We are liberating you.”

“No more frivolous complaints, no more anonymous complaints, no more repeat complainants, no more smearing reputations, no more endless waiting, no more legal limbo, no more side-tracking careers, or walking on eggshells,” Hegseth said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Greta Thunberg's Gaza Flotilla Fails to Float Past Reality - Again
Trump Sends Touching Personal Letter to 'Charlie Kirk Show' Producer: 'Charlie Was Incredibly Proud of You'
JD Vance Says Democrats Are Using 'Sleight of Hand' in Bid to Give Health Coverage to Illegal Aliens
Major Explosion Causes Partial Collapse of 17-Story Building in New York City
Video: 'Antifa Agitator' Appears to Hit Journalist in the Face
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation