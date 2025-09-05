Hegseth Updates Pronouns for Woke Navy Commander After Her Social Media Page Goes Viral: 'She/Her/Fired'

When President Donald Trump returned to the White House, he promised that the Pentagon would return to its mission.

The nomination of Pete Hegseth as secretary of Defense made that promise clear.

DEI initiatives at the Pentagon were declared finished. The focus was put back on fighting the country’s enemies.

But the woke ideologies of the left were not erased overnight.

Radical gender theories had already taken a deep hold in the military under former President Joe Biden.

It is no surprise that some holdovers remain.

This week, one such figure found herself in the spotlight. The LinkedIn page of U.S. Navy Commander Janelle Marra went viral on X.

Marra’s page featured the background of a “pride”/transgender flag.

I'm sad to report that DEI isn't fully dead yet @DeptofDefense. Meet @USNavy Commander Janelle Marra. Apparently, she's the ‘Deputy Medical Director for Transgender Healthcare’ at Naval Medical Center San Diego. pic.twitter.com/A2ZIGsW3H6 — Chase Spears (@DrChaseSpears) September 4, 2025

Her profile also listed her pronouns as “She/Her.”

The professional summary read: “Deputy Medical Director for Transgender Healthcare.”

In her own words, Marra wrote:

“Leadership and mentorship are the cornerstones of my current roles, where I have the privilege of leading a diverse and geographically separated team working towards a ready medical force to provide expeditionary medical care. My passion for compassionate healthcare is reflected in my focus on Women’s and LGBT + health, ensuring inclusive and holistic care for all service members.”

Screenshots of the page circulated widely.

One X user shared them and commented: “I’m sad to report that DEI isn’t fully dead yet @DeptofDefense. Meet @USNavy Commander Janelle Marra. Apparently, she’s the ‘Deputy Medical Director for Transgender Healthcare’ at Naval Medical Center San Diego.”

The popular X account Libs of TikTok tagged Hegseth, sharing Marra’s page.

“Yikes This she/her Navy Commander is apparently a medical director for ‘transgender healthcare’ at a Naval center in California Can you please look into this?” the account wrote.

Yikes This she/her Navy Commander is apparently a medical director for “transgender healthcare” at a Naval center in California Can you please look into this? @PeteHegseth @DODResponse https://t.co/5im1ocJzSC pic.twitter.com/eFy93JsMca — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2025

Within hours, Hegseth replied.

“Pronouns UPDATED: She/Her/Fired,” he posted.

The message was clear.

The public exposed a radical within the ranks, and Hegseth took action. From the beginning, he vowed to root out radicals from the military.

He deserves credit for following through.

People are free to live their personal lives as they wish.

But in the military, distractions such as gender pronouns and transgenderism serve no purpose.

They are counterintuitive to the mission, which is to be ready to fight enemies wherever they are and not to take playing dress-up anywhere near the battlefield.

