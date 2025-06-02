The grasping claws of communist China will be reaching for Taiwan sooner than most nations expect, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Saturday as he urged Asian nations to be prepared.

In a speech in Singapore, Hegseth said the rest of Asia must be ready for the day China matches its rhetoric on Taiwan with action, according to Reuters.

Chinese policy claims that Taiwan, to which the nationalist government fled after the Communist Revolution of 1949, is rightly Chinese territory. It has conducted multiple aggressive military maneuvers in what appear to be threats against the self-government of Taiwan.

“There’s no reason to sugar coat it. The threat China poses is real, and it could be imminent,” Hegseth said.

“It has to be clear to all that Beijing is credibly preparing to potentially use military force to alter the balance of power in the Indo Pacific,” he added.

An invasion “would result in devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific and the world,” Hegseth warned.

“U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific can and should upgrade their own defenses,” Hegseth said, according to the Guardian.

“Deterrence doesn’t come on the cheap,” he continued. “Time is of the essence.”

Hegseth noted that European nations have finally begun to arm up amid prodding from the Trump administration, Reuters wrote.

Will China make a military move during the Trump administration? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“It’s hard to believe, a little bit, after some trips to Europe that I’m saying this, but thanks to President Trump, Asian allies should look to countries in Europe as a new found example,” Hegseth said.

“NATO members are pledging to spend 5 percent of their GDP on defense, even Germany. So it doesn’t make sense for countries in Europe to do that while key allies in Asia spend less on defense in the face of an even more formidable threat, not to mention North Korea.”

“We are not here to pressure other countries to embrace or adopt our politics or ideology. We are not here to preach to you about climate change or cultural issues,” Hegseth said. “We respect you, your traditions, and your militaries. And we want to work with you where our shared interests align.”

China was miffed with Hegseth’s comment, responding that his remarks “were steeped in provocations and instigation.”

“Mr. Hegseth repeatedly smeared and attacked China and relentlessly played up the so-called ‘China threat.’ As a matter of fact, the U.S. itself is the biggest ‘troublemaker’ for regional peace and stability,” China’s statement said.

However, Hegseth said the Trump administration would prefer not to have conflict with China, the Guardian reported.

“We do not seek conflict with Communist China. We will not seek to instigate, subjugate, or humiliate China. President Trump and U.S. have an immense respect for China and their civilization. But we will not be pushed out of this critical region,” Hegseth said.

In comments posted on the Defense Department’s website, Hegseth noted the Trump administration’s bottom line.

“If deterrence fails — and if called upon by [the] commander in chief — we are prepared to do what the Department of Defense does best: to fight and win, decisively,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.