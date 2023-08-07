Share
News
Sports

Heisman Trophy Winner Went on $5M 'Bender,' Attempted Suicide After Being Cut by NFL Team

 By Richard Moorhead  August 7, 2023 at 12:49pm
Share

A former college football phenomenon is coming clean about his darkest moments about washing out of his National Football League career.

Johnny Manziel reveals that he attempted suicide in 2016 following his release from the Cleveland Browns in an episode of Netflix’s “Untold” slated for release Tuesday, according to Yahoo.

The Texas A&M standout had also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder the same year the Browns cut him loose, according to his account.

“The ride was over,” Manziel says of the aftermath of his unsuccessful Browns stint.

“I couldn’t fix what I had done with … the NFL, with [Texas] A&M, everything.”

Trending:
Biden Manages to Get Himself Roasted After Taking to Twitter to Say He's Proud of USWNT After Rapinoe's Miss

Manziel’s suicide attempt failed when a handgun failed to fire, according to the quarterback.

The suicide attempt was preceded by a spending spree — an act to justify Manziel’s suicide to himself, according to the college standout.

Does the NFL do enough to protect players' mental health?

“It made it seem like an excuse and an out for me.”

Manziel dropped from 215 to 175 pounds during his post-release bender, a period in which he made use of the drugs cocaine and Oxycontin.

The failed suicide attempt drove Manziel to depart his Los Angeles residence for Texas, moving back in with his family.

Manziel’s Heisman Trophy-worthy college career spurred interest in his NFL potential, although concerns about his character led him to slip out of the first ten players picked in the 2014 NFL Draft.

“Johnny Football” speaks about his wild partying lifestyle in a promo for “Untold” released in July.

Related:
NFL Lineman Cut from Team as Troubling Video Becomes Subject of Police Investigation

“It was probably a $5 million bender,” the quarterback says of his spree.

Manziel is pivoting beyond football, with plans to open “Johnny Manziel’s Money Bar” in College Station, Texas.

However, the quarterback hasn’t hung up his cleats yet — he’s slated to compete with the Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football League in the entity’s 2024 season.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Hunter Biden's Longtime Business Partner Made 36 Trips to WH, VP Residence - More Than Previously Known
There Goes Central Park - NYC's Illegal Aliens May Get Tents to Solve Overwhelming Housing Crisis
Heisman Trophy Winner Went on $5M 'Bender,' Attempted Suicide After Being Cut by NFL Team
Hunter Biden's Ex-Stripper Pal Sizes Up 'Crackhead' as Easily Manipulated 'Puppy' with Daddy Issues: Report
'I Don't Work for Elon': Tucker Discloses How Much Money He's Made Since Taking Show to Twitter
See more...

Conversation