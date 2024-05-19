Iran has now confirmed that the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashed Sunday in a remote and rugged part of the Islamic Republic.

According to CNN, officials said they have made contact with two who were on board along with Raisi, but did not reveal names.

Iran has said Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and an imam were on board the helicopter with Raisi and the crew of the chopper.

Reuters reported that an Iranian official it did not name said the lives of Raisi and Amirabdollahian were “at risk following the helicopter crash.”

“We are still hopeful but information coming from the crash site is very concerning,” the official said.

Iran President Helicopter Crash: Rescue Team Tries To Locate Impact Location | VIDEO



As of about 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Iranian officials said they have finally determined the precise location of the crash, CNN reported. Iran is seven hours and 30 minutes ahead of the U.S. Eastern Time zone.

The state news agency, IRNA, reported that military crews were en route to the site, CNN reported.

IRNA reported that a local military commander said a signal was received from the chopper and the mobile phone of a crew member, according to CNN.

Thick fog and darkness covered the area where Iranian President helicopter crashed.

Ali Bahadori Jahromi, a representative of the Iranian government said rescue teams are “experiencing difficult and complicated conditions,” according to CNN.

Raisi had flown to adjacent Azerbaijan for the dedication of a dam and was returning when the helicopter, a Bell 212, according to USA Today, went down. The aircraft can carry 15, including a pilot and 14 passengers.

“The esteemed president and company were on their way back aboard some helicopters and one of the helicopters was forced to make a hard landing due to the bad weather and fog,” Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said on state TV, according to The Associated Press.

“Various rescue teams are on their way to the region but because of the poor weather and fogginess it might take time for them to reach the helicopter,” he said.

IRNA reported that “20 rescue teams and drones have been sent to the area, but due to the impassability of the area, its mountainous and forest conditions, as well as unfavorable weather conditions, especially heavy fog, the search and rescue operation will take time,” according to CNN.

First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber would become president of Raisi is dead, according to The Washington Post. That would be subject to the approval of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

