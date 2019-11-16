SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Helpless Puppies Found Covered in Tar After They Tried To Rescue Sister

By Kim Davis
Published November 16, 2019 at 8:28am
Print

Four sweet puppies found themselves hopelessly trapped in tar after wandering through a garbage pile in India.

According to Animal Aid Unlimited, a female puppy was believed to be the first to become trapped in the tar. The more she ran in confusion and fear through the dumping grounds, the more trash, rocks, and dirt stuck to the tar on her fur.

Animal Aid believes the pup’s whines and frantic cries were so intense that her three littermates soon followed to find out why their sister was so frightened.

Sadly, each pup ended up encased in sticky, chest-tightening tar, which eventually left them unable to run and soon, unable to move at all.

Thankfully, a neighbor heard the puppies’ cries and called Animal Aid staff, who responded to the scene with concern and compassion.

TRENDING: Yovanovitch Invokes Diplomats Killed in Benghazi During Impeachment Testimony

At first, rescuers were unsure how many puppies were hurt. They discovered two of the four, and quickly took them to their shelter to begin the painstakingly long process of removing tar from a dog’s fur.

By nightfall, the two remaining puppies had been found and brought to the shelter, and Animal Aid staff began to piece together what had probably happened to the sweet littermates.

“Four incredibly dear puppies came close to losing their lives in a horrendous accident when they stumbled into spilled tar in a garbage pile,” the organization explained on Facebook.

“When the first one wandered in and got stuck, she must have cried with so much emotion that the others came to see what was the matter, and they too got glued down by the awful tar.”

It took three days of soapy oil and water baths before the pups were fully tar-free. Staff also had the important and difficult task of trying to locate the puppies’ mother.

“We knew they had a mother, but we couldn’t find her until the day following their rescue and the hours-long process of removing the tar with oil and dish soap,” Animal Aid wrote.

After enduring such a traumatic ordeal, the pups were more than ready to be reunited with their mother.

RELATED: Commuters Stumble Upon Giant Group of Golden Retrievers 'Waiting for a Train'

“(B)y the time Mommy arrived, they were freed from the poisonous grip of the tar and ready for the comfort of her love,” the organization wrote.

The sweet puppy family was reunited in a safe, warm shelter with plenty of food and love to go around. Before long, the pups scampering around playfully under their mother’s watchful eye, no doubt happy to be back to their fluffy, happy selves.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Helpless Puppies Found Covered in Tar After They Tried To Rescue Sister
13-Year-Old Broadway Actress Laurel Griggs Has Passed Away
Police Officers Help Veteran Get to Doctor After Learning He Planned To Walk Almost 100 Miles
To Help Lone, Struggling Employee at Waffle House, Kind Customer Dons Apron and Starts Serving
Original 'Marlboro Man' Robert 'Bob' Norris Dies
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×