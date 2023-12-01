Love Henry Kissinger or hate him, media outlets were all unanimous in praising the efficacy of the former secretary of state’s pragmatic approach to geopolitics when he died Wednesday at age 100.

And yet they’ll probably ignore one of Kissinger’s last pieces of advice to the West — particularly as it pertains to anti-Semitism, pro-Palestinian activism and the dangers of mass migration.

In early October, just a month and a half before he died and days after the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks, he told Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner in an interview for Germany’s Welt TV that celebrations of the Hamas attack in Berlin were the result of mass migration into the country.

“I do not have a grievance against the German people,” Kissinger told Döpfner. “I find celebrations about what happened — which technically was a sort of criminal act — as painful.”

“It was a grave mistake to let in so many people of totally different culture and religion and concepts, because it creates a pressure group inside each country that does that,” he said.

That statement came during an interview where the diplomat said Hamas’ “open act of aggression” meant they needed to face “some penalty,” although he cautioned about the delicate peace that had prevailed in that corner of the world.

“The Middle East conflict has the danger of escalating and bringing in other Arab countries under the pressure of their public opinion,” Kissinger said.

Hamas’ goal, he said, “can only be to mobilize the Arab world against Israel and to get off the track of peaceful negotiations.”







However, his piece of advice that most of the media won’t mention is the idea that Germany had been poisoned by bringing in migrants whose values ran against the stated values of the society in which they’re living.

It’s not just Berlin. Let’s face it: Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen what are ostensibly pro-Hamas protests in many of the West’s largest cities:

BREAKING: The Met Police have arrested a man near the start of the pro-Palestinian march in central London, on suspicion of inciting racial hatred

pro-terrorist HAMAS supporters Stopping Traffic with their "March" the wrong way down Third Avenue in New York City.

Of course, most of these parades were driven largely by activists who are probably Germans, Britons or Americans.

However, in Germany — where anti-Semitism carries the stigma of a link with the Nazi regime — seeing this level of pro-Hamas protests in the capital is a disturbing sight indeed.

And, keep in mind, this isn’t the only problem Germany has faced on the migrant front; data from 2018 show that terrorism accusations and other violent crime was positively correlated with asylum-seekers in the country, many from Syria.

It’s an important message for anywhere in the world. Sure, in Germany, the issue might be crime, terror and terror-sympathy associated with Middle Eastern immigration. That doesn’t mean terrorists won’t use the U.S. southern border as a way to get terrorists into the country; at the very least, it’s ensconced the cartels as forces to be dealt with thanks to human trafficking.

Add this to gangs like MS-13 and other criminality associated with illegal immigration, and a border crisis anywhere is a serious thing — and yet, we dare not speak a word, lest we be branded as bigots or extremists.

At 100 and with the gravitas he’d accumulated, there was no reason for Henry Kissinger not to speak a great pragmatic truth too many world leaders refuse to accept for the most predictable reasons.

It may be inconvenient, but convenience has nothing to do with stated truth — something the left is finally beginning to come around to now that pro-Palestinian elements within their movement have hijacked it for anti-Semitic ends.

