'Hercules' Star Kevin Sorbo Melts Liberals' Brains: What if Trump Identified as a Woman

There is little denying that some on the progressive left have fully embraced identity politics and view an individual’s identity — gender, race, religion — as far more important than other characteristics.

They have even gone so far as to create a sort of complex and constantly fluctuating hierarchy of “intersectionality” that ranks all of the various identities based on where they stand in terms of historical oppression and victimhood, among other such subjective nonsense.

As such, certain identities can always take precedence over others, and one of the preeminent identities favored by the left at this point in time is that of transgender individuals.

With that in mind, consider the following mind-bending thought experiment proposed by conservative Hollywood star Kevin Sorbo — perhaps best known for his starring role in the TV show “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.”

His thought experiment forced the left to consider the full implications of their own obsession with intersectional identity and either accept their own premise or reveal their hypocrisy.

In a tweet Sunday, Sorbo laid out a scenario which, if the left stayed true to their own new rules, would demand that they fully support President Donald Trump.

That’s because Trump would in effect claim a trifecta — if not more — of top-ranked identities that would render his other characteristics meaningless.

“President Trump should declare that he is identifying as a woman. The left will have to celebrate ‘Donna Trump’ as the first woman President,” Sorbo wrote.

“He is married to Melania, so he will also be the first gay president and the first lesbian president. All should be happy!” he added.

As wacky as all of that sounds, bear with the thought process for a moment and realize what a brain-melting quandary such a scenario would present to the identity-obsessed left.

The left has already made it clear that we are all to unquestioningly accept an individual’s claimed identity.

Since women always outrank men in the left’s hierarchy, the first part about “Donna Trump” makes sense.

Also, as was made abundantly clear in 2016, the left is cannot wait for a woman to be president.

As for the second part of Sorbo’s tweet, that is where things get trickier, as it remains unclear exactly where characteristics like “gay” and “lesbian” stack up in the hierarchy.

While one might think that women would again rank higher than men, though we’ve also been lectured by the left to never assume anybody’s gender.

Furthermore, it is also left unclear whether Trump would simply identify as a woman or fully engage in a transition, thus leaving it unknown if he could claim transgender status and figuratively “trump” everybody else.

Of course, as fun as it might be to consider this thought experiment and how it might make some on the left squirm, in reality, it is a moot point due to one overarching fact that renders everything else null and void — Trump is a Republican with a largely conservative agenda.

A good example of this is the horrendous treatment certain individuals — who would otherwise hold secure positions within the identity hierarchy — receive if they happen to also identify as a conservative.

Think about how the left has treated Brandon Straka, a gay man who renounced his liberalism and left the Democratic Party, or how viciously the left has attacked strong and successful women in Trump’s administration, like Kellyanne Conway or Sarah Sanders.

Then there is the despicable manner in which Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, a successful black man who rose from humble beginnings, is treated.

And the left has arguable treated conservative commentator Candace Owens — a black female who should be near the top of the left’s pyramid of oppressed victimhood — even worse.

One thing we should always remember when considering the left and their absurd hierarchy of identities is that there is really only one that tops them all — leftist ideology.

Everything else is utterly meaningless in the left’s eyes if that particular identity box is left unchecked.

