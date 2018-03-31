Here Are 10 Things We Wouldn’t Have Without Easter

1) A savior who can never die again.

“For we know that Christ being raised from the dead will never die again.” Romans 6:9

2) Repentance.

“The God of our fathers raised Jesus, whom you killed by hanging him on a tree. God exalted him at his right hand as Leader and Savior, to give repentance to Israel.” Acts 5:31

3) New birth.

“By his great mercy we have been born anew to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” 1 Peter 1:3

4) Forgiveness of sin.

“If Christ has not been raised, your hope is futile and you are still in your sins.” 1 Corinthians 15:17

5) The Holy Spirit.

“This Jesus God raised up, and of that we are all witnesses. Being therefore exalted at the right hand of God, and having received from the Father the promise of the Holy Spirit, he has poured out this which you see and hear.” Acts 2:32-33

6) No condemnation for the elect.

“Who is to condemn? It is Christ Jesus who died, yes, who was raised from the dead, who is at the right hand of God.”Romans 8:34

7) The Lord’s personal fellowship and protection.

“Lo, I am with you always, to the close of the age.” Matthew 28:20

8) Proof of coming judgment.

“God has fixed a day on which he will judge the world in righteousness by a man whom he has appointed, and of this he has given assurance to all men by raising him from the dead.” Acts 17:31

9) Salvation from the future wrath of God.

“We wait for his Son from heaven, whom he raised from the dead, Jesus who delivers us from the wrath to come.”1 Thessalonians 1:10; Romans 5:10

10) Our own resurrection from the dead.

“We know that he who raised the Lord Jesus will raise us also with Jesus and bring us with you into his presence.” 2 Corinthians 4:14; Romans 6:4; 8:11; 1 Corinthians 6:14; 15:20

The Lord is risen!

Pastor John

