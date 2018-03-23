Here Are the Republicans Who Tried to Shut Down the Disastrous Budget

The House approved the $1.3 trillion budget to fund the government through the 2018 fiscal year, which allows federal services to stay open but hampers many of President Donald Trump’s agenda items.
The lower chamber approved the budget 256 – 167, but oddly enough, most of the dissenting votes came from Republicans, who hold the majority, and not Democrats.
Ninety Republican members of the House voted against the bill, compared to 77 dissenting Democrat votes. In total, 145 Republicans and 111 Democrats voted in favor of the bill.
Rep. Ralph Abraham
Rep. Rick W. Allen
Rep. Justin Amash
Rep. Brian Babin
Rep. Joe Barton
Rep. Jack Bergman
Rep. Andy Biggs
Rep. Rob Bishop
Rep. Diane Black
Rep. Marsha Blackburn
Rep. Rod Blum
Rep. Dave Brat
Rep. Mo Brooks
Rep. Ken Buck
Rep. Ted Budd
Rep. Mike Coffman
Rep. James Comer
Rep. Carlos Curbelo
Rep. John Curtis
Rep. Warren Davidson
Rep. Jeff Denham
Rep. Ron DeSantis
Rep. Scott DesJarlais
Rep. Jeff Duncan
Rep. John Duncan
Rep. Tom Emmer
Rep. Blake Farenthold
Rep. Matthew Gaetz
Rep. Tom Garret
Rep. Greg Gianforte
Rep. Louie Gohmert
Rep. Paul Gosar
Rep. Garret Graves
Rep. Morgan Griffith
Rep. Glen Grothman
Rep. Andy Harris
Rep. Jody B. Hice
Rep. Clay Higgins
Rep. George Holding
Rep. Trey Hollingsworth
Rep. Mike Johnson
Rep. Jim Jordan
Rep. Trent Kelly
Rep. Mike Kelly
Rep. Steve King
Rep. Congressman Raúl Labrador
Rep. Jason Lewis
Rep. Darin LaHood
Rep. Doug LaMalfa
Rep. Bob Latta
Rep. Billy Long
Rep. Barry Loudermilk
Rep. Mia Love
Rep. Thomas Massie
Rep. Brian Mast
Rep. Tom McClintock
Rep. Mark Meadows
Rep. Alex Mooney
Rep. Markwayne Mullin
Rep. Dan Newhouse
Rep. Kristi Noem
Rep. Ralph Norman
Rep. Gary Palmer
Rep. Steve Pearce
Rep. Scott Perry
Rep. Ted Poe
Rep. Bill Posey
Rep. John Ratcliffe
Rep. Tom Reed
Rep. Jim Renacci
Rep. Tom Rice
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher
Rep. Todd Rokita
Rep.Ileana Ros-Lehtinen
Rep. Keith Rothfus
Rep. David Rouzer
Rep. Steve Russell
Rep. Mark Sanford
Rep. David S. Schweikert
Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner
Rep. Jason Smith
Rep. Lloyd Smucker
Rep. Chris Stewart
Rep. Mark Walker
Rep. Randy Weber
Rep. Daniel Webster
Rep. Bruce Websterman
Rep. Roger Williams
Rep. Ted Yoho
Rep. Lee Zeldin
Do you think these Republicans made the right call in voting "no?"
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have sold the bill on an $80 billion increase in defense investment, but otherwise the legislation does not advance many conservative or even Trump administration priorities.
The bill provides $1.5 billion for physical barriers, technology advancements and more agents for the southern border, but doesn’t provide funding for any new wall prototypes. The bill also limits how many Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents can be hired, continues funding for sanctuary cities and Planned Parenthood.
The Senate also passed the legislation on Thursday night/early Friday morning, sending it to Trump’s desk.
(Editor’s note: Rep. Jason Lewis also voted no)
A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.
