Here Are the Republicans Who Tried to Shut Down the Disastrous Budget

The House approved the $1.3 trillion budget to fund the government through the 2018 fiscal year, which allows federal services to stay open but hampers many of President Donald Trump’s agenda items.

The lower chamber approved the budget 256 – 167, but oddly enough, most of the dissenting votes came from Republicans, who hold the majority, and not Democrats.

Ninety Republican members of the House voted against the bill, compared to 77 dissenting Democrat votes. In total, 145 Republicans and 111 Democrats voted in favor of the bill.

Rep. Ralph Abraham

Rep. Rick W. Allen

Rep. Justin Amash

Rep. Brian Babin

Rep. Joe Barton

Rep. Jack Bergman

Rep. Andy Biggs

Rep. Rob Bishop

Rep. Diane Black

Rep. Marsha Blackburn

Rep. Rod Blum

Rep. Dave Brat

Rep. Mo Brooks

Rep. Ken Buck

Rep. Ted Budd

Rep. Mike Coffman

Rep. James Comer

Rep. Carlos Curbelo

Rep. John Curtis

Rep. Warren Davidson

Rep. Jeff Denham

Rep. Ron DeSantis

Rep. Scott DesJarlais

Rep. Jeff Duncan

Rep. John Duncan

Rep. Tom Emmer

Rep. Blake Farenthold

Rep. Matthew Gaetz

Rep. Tom Garret

Rep. Greg Gianforte

Rep. Louie Gohmert

Rep. Paul Gosar

Rep. Garret Graves

Rep. Morgan Griffith

Rep. Glen Grothman

Rep. Andy Harris

Rep. Jody B. Hice

Rep. Clay Higgins

Rep. George Holding

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth

Rep. Mike Johnson

Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Trent Kelly

Rep. Mike Kelly

Rep. Steve King

Rep. Congressman Raúl Labrador

Rep. Jason Lewis

Rep. Darin LaHood

Rep. Doug LaMalfa

Rep. Bob Latta

Rep. Billy Long

Rep. Barry Loudermilk

Rep. Mia Love

Rep. Thomas Massie

Rep. Brian Mast

Rep. Tom McClintock

Rep. Mark Meadows

Rep. Alex Mooney

Rep. Markwayne Mullin

Rep. Dan Newhouse

Rep. Kristi Noem

Rep. Ralph Norman

Rep. Gary Palmer

Rep. Steve Pearce

Rep. Scott Perry

Rep. Ted Poe

Rep. Bill Posey

Rep. John Ratcliffe

Rep. Tom Reed

Rep. Jim Renacci

Rep. Tom Rice

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher

Rep. Todd Rokita

Rep.Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

Rep. Keith Rothfus

Rep. David Rouzer

Rep. Steve Russell

Rep. Mark Sanford

Rep. David S. Schweikert

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner

Rep. Jason Smith

Rep. Lloyd Smucker

Rep. Chris Stewart

Rep. Mark Walker

Rep. Randy Weber

Rep. Daniel Webster

Rep. Bruce Websterman

Rep. Roger Williams

Rep. Ted Yoho

Rep. Lee Zeldin

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have sold the bill on an $80 billion increase in defense investment, but otherwise the legislation does not advance many conservative or even Trump administration priorities.

The bill provides $1.5 billion for physical barriers, technology advancements and more agents for the southern border, but doesn’t provide funding for any new wall prototypes. The bill also limits how many Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents can be hired, continues funding for sanctuary cities and Planned Parenthood.

The Senate also passed the legislation on Thursday night/early Friday morning, sending it to Trump’s desk.

(Editor’s note: Rep. Jason Lewis also voted no)

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

