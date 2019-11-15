Herman Cain: Black Voices for Trump - The Best Event You Heard Nothing About

Last week in Atlanta, I had the pleasure of attending a very inspiring event. It was sponsored by a group called Black Voices for Trump.

It was a big deal for a lot of reasons, one of them being that President Donald Trump himself attended and spoke — along with Vice President Pence and many senior members of the president’s team. The turnout was exceptional and the energy was off the charts.

But there’s a pretty good chance you’re hearing about it for the first time right now because media coverage of this event was almost non-existent.

It’s not that the media weren’t there. I saw a number of recognizable Atlanta media figures on hand. But I’m not sure why they bothered showing up because it was almost impossible to find any coverage.

That’s a shame because the rest of the country missed out on a chance to hear about President Trump’s economic record, which includes record-low unemployment for the black community.

They also missed out on his discussion of the use of enterprise zones to help open up more economic opportunities in the inner city.

And they missed the chance to hear President Trump echo one of Ronald Reagan’s favorite expressions, which is as true today as it was when Reagan used to say it back in the 1980s — a rising tide lifts all boats.

It’s the perfect response to the class warfare of the left, which loses its mind whenever “the rich” do well, as if that somehow means others don’t or can’t. Economics doesn’t work that way. Reagan understood it. Trump understands it.

And the Black Voices for Trump who gathered in Atlanta understand this as well, which is why it was one of the most enthusiastic, energetic groups you could ever hope to be around. We all thoroughly enjoyed being together, and everyone was excited to get out and work to support President Trump’s re-election in 2020.

So let’s think about this: You’ve got a group of happy, optimistic African-Americans gathering for a positive reason. Isn’t that the sort of story you’d think the media would champion?

Then again — is it?

In reality, the left-wing media prefers to present black people as victims — as part of a perpetual grievance group that’s always being discriminated against and held down.

The last thing they want is to highlight black people who aren’t complaining about life in America because we understand the concepts of hard work and opportunity, and appreciate a president who’s helping to open up more of it for us.

I’ve understood this my entire life. I faced discrimination when I was working my way up the corporate ranks. But I never used it as an excuse.

Everyone has to overcome some obstacle on the way to success, and I believed I was better off staying optimistic and focusing on what I had to do to succeed, rather than complaining about whatever might not be working in my favor.

That was the mindset of the people I had the pleasure of joining at Black Voices for Trump. It’s a shame the event didn’t get more coverage because everyone can learn a lot from thinking like that.

