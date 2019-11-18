Herman Cain: What Democrats Don't Want Black People To Know

For African-Americans, the 2020 presidential election isn’t really a choice between Democrats and Republicans.

It’s a choice between poverty and prosperity.

African-Americans across the country have made the most of the tremendous economic opportunities President Trump has created by tearing down the barriers that hindered our progress for so long.

Since taking office, Trump has implemented an economic vision that has uplifted countless millions of “forgotten” American workers, especially minorities, who had previously been left behind by the do-nothing Democrats in Washington.

For generations, our community has been fed empty promises by Democratic candidates who pledged to fight for minorities and help the African-American community, only to ignore us after rising to power.

Thankfully, this pattern ended with Donald Trump’s inauguration.

President Trump made it a priority to put the American people first from day one, and the results have been nothing short of astonishing. By slashing big-government regulations that once smothered American business with red tape under President Obama, for instance, he unleashed a surge of job creation that has sent the unemployment rate to a 50-year low.

The president also secured a package of massive middle-class tax cuts, saving U.S. families an average of $2,917 on their federal income taxes in 2018.

The president’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act did more than just put money back in our pockets, though. The law also established the “Opportunity Zones” program, which incentivizes businesses to invest in rural and economically distressed communities.

This policy innovation is expected to generate a whopping $100 billion in new private sector investment in the very places where it is most desperately needed, creating thousands of new jobs and new opportunities for minority small business owners.

Policies such as these have made a major impact on the African-American community, driving the black unemployment rate down to an all-time low of 5.5 percent. The Trump economy has created more than one million new jobs for African Americans, helping to reduce the black-white employment gap to the lowest level ever recorded.

This is what black economic empowerment looks like.

Trump is the type of leader who is never fully satisfied with his achievements, though, and that has led him to extend his support for minorities well beyond the realm of economic policy. His ardent support for historic criminal justice reforms is a perfect example.

Thanks to the FIRST STEP Act, U.S. prisons are now better equipped to curtail recidivism by preparing non-violent criminals to lead productive lives after their release. The law goes even further by reforming unfair sentencing guidelines that disproportionately targeted minorities, many of whom committed nonviolent, low-level drug offenses, and made it easier for inmates to earn early-release credits through good behavior.

Sadly, every single one of these policies would be on the chopping block if Democrats win the White House in 2020 — which would mean obliterating our newfound economic prosperity and raising taxes by trillions of dollars to fund big-government boondoggles such as the “Green New Deal” and “Medicare for All.”

I’m a proud member of the Black Voices for Trump coalition because I want to avoid the terrible fate that Democrats have in store for America.

Between now and Election Day, we’re going to travel the country exposing the Democrats’ empty promises and spreading the word about everything Donald Trump has done to strengthen the African-American community.

A choice between poverty and prosperity isn’t a difficult choice at all — and a vote for President Trump is a vote to prolong our current prosperity for at least another four years.

