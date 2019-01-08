Herman Cain, Mike Huckabee Blast Mitt Romney Over ‘Flip-Flopping’ on Donald Trump

Former 2012 presidential candidate Herman Cain and former Arkansas governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee piled derision on Sen. Mitt Romney for his attacks on President Donald Trump during a Saturday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Watters World” with host Jesse Watters.

Romney, who was the GOP’s unsuccessful presidential nominee in 2012 and a leader in the GOP’s “Never Trump” movement in 2016, authored an Op-Ed in The Washington Post that denigrated President Donald Trump’s policies and character. The column appeared two days before Romney took office as a Utah senator.

“To a great degree, a presidency shapes the public character of the nation,” Romney wrote. “A president should unite us and inspire us to follow ‘our better angels.’ A president should demonstrate the essential qualities of honesty and integrity, and elevate the national discourse with comity and mutual respect … With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable. And it is in this province where the incumbent’s shortfall has been most glaring.”

Huckabee told Watters that Romney’s inconsistency with Trump is one of the man’s few consistent features.

“It’s the same old Mitt,” Huckabee said. “He was for Donald Trump when Donald Trump gave him money. He hugged him and he was so glad for the endorsement.”

TRENDING: Radio Host Slams New ‘Masculinity’ Guidelines: ‘We Would Be Living in Caves Right Now’ Without Men

But like a weathervane, Romney turns often, Huckabee said.

“He was against him in the 2016 election when it looked like Trump was going to win. Then he became against him (Trump) again because he was going to the Senate and he wanted to make some noise,” Huckabee said.

Huckabee then delivered his verdict on Romney.

“Mitt’s into footwear — flip-flops — and this week he put both of his feet in his mouth. I’m hoping that he’s enjoying the flip-flops,” Huckabee said. “I’m disgusted with Mitt. I’m just absolutely outraged that he couldn’t even wait to get sworn in before he went after his own party.”

Huckabee then took one more shot.

“I just hope that he will go and work as hard to fight for the American people and a secure border as he will to fight against the president of his own party elected by people who didn’t elect him,” he said.

Cain called Romney “the new Flake” in reference to former Republican Senator Jeff Flake from Arizona, saying Romney “will say anything to get attention and that’s what he’s doing.”

RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Compares Herself to Lincoln, FDR, Calls for Enormous Tax Increase

Cain illustrated his point about Romney by noting that prior to his endorsement of Romney in the 2012 election, he tried to help Romney hone his message. None of the advice was taken, Cain said, because others around Romney urged him not to take it.

“He is not a true leader,” Cain said. “He is being over-managed by some of the people around him.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.