SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Herman Cain's Team Gives Update on His Battle with COVID-19

×
By Erin Coates
Published July 28, 2020 at 9:36am
P Share Print

Political commentator Herman Cain is still in the hospital fighting symptoms of COVID-19, according to a Twitter update from his team.

Cain tested positive for the virus on June 29 and was hospitalized with serious symptoms on July 1.

On Monday, Cain’s team posted about his current health status.

“We know it’s been a few days since we last gave you an update on the boss. But he is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs,” the Twitter statement read.

“In the meantime, the doctors say his other organs and systems are strong.”

TRENDING: Seattle Radio Host Gives Narrative-Busting Account of What's Happening in City: 'Evil People'

The prominent conservative figure’s team added, “Re-strengthening the lungs is a long and slow process.”

Cain, 74, is a survivor of Stage 4 colon cancer, which carries a five-year survival rate of just 14 percent, according to the American Cancer Society.

Do you think large gatherings are to blame for the spread of the coronavirus?

His widely reported cancer battle would leave him classified in the at-risk population believed to be more likely to contract the virus or even die from it.

“We’d like him to be able to come home now, which is frustrating, but we’re glad the doctors are being thorough and making sure they do the job right,” the Twitter statement read.

“Thank you for praying, everyone. Please keep doing it. He really is getting better, which means it is working.”

RELATED: Rap Star Uses Slur To Attack Black Conservatives

Cain’s staffers are unsure how he contracted the virus, but some people have speculated about Cain’s attendance at President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20.

According to The Washington Post, as many as six presidential campaign staffers who were helping set up for the comeback rally tested positive for the virus.

HermanCain.com editor Dan Calabrese wrote a commentary article shortly after the announcement and sought to put to rest any speculation that Cain had contracted the coronavirus while attending the rally.

“Since I know there will be questions: We honestly have no idea where he contracted it,” Calabrese wrote.

“I realize people will speculate about the Tulsa rally, but Herman did a lot of traveling the past week, including to Arizona where cases are spiking. I don’t think there’s any way to trace this to the one specific contact that caused him to be infected.”

Cain is one of 4.3 million Americans who have tested positive for the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Massive National Teachers Union Threatens Strike If It Doesn't Get Its Way on School Reopening
Herman Cain's Team Gives Update on His Battle with COVID-19
Nicholas Sandmann Announces Settlement of His Giant Lawsuit Against Washington Post
Numbers Show Dropping 'Live PD' Has Been a Total Disaster for A&E
Major Police Group Announces Endorsement of Donald Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×