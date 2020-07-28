Political commentator Herman Cain is still in the hospital fighting symptoms of COVID-19, according to a Twitter update from his team.

Cain tested positive for the virus on June 29 and was hospitalized with serious symptoms on July 1.

On Monday, Cain’s team posted about his current health status.

“We know it’s been a few days since we last gave you an update on the boss. But he is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs,” the Twitter statement read.

“In the meantime, the doctors say his other organs and systems are strong.”

The prominent conservative figure’s team added, “Re-strengthening the lungs is a long and slow process.”

Cain, 74, is a survivor of Stage 4 colon cancer, which carries a five-year survival rate of just 14 percent, according to the American Cancer Society.

His widely reported cancer battle would leave him classified in the at-risk population believed to be more likely to contract the virus or even die from it.

“We’d like him to be able to come home now, which is frustrating, but we’re glad the doctors are being thorough and making sure they do the job right,” the Twitter statement read.

“Thank you for praying, everyone. Please keep doing it. He really is getting better, which means it is working.”

Cain’s staffers are unsure how he contracted the virus, but some people have speculated about Cain’s attendance at President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20.

According to The Washington Post, as many as six presidential campaign staffers who were helping set up for the comeback rally tested positive for the virus.

HermanCain.com editor Dan Calabrese wrote a commentary article shortly after the announcement and sought to put to rest any speculation that Cain had contracted the coronavirus while attending the rally.

“Since I know there will be questions: We honestly have no idea where he contracted it,” Calabrese wrote.

“I realize people will speculate about the Tulsa rally, but Herman did a lot of traveling the past week, including to Arizona where cases are spiking. I don’t think there’s any way to trace this to the one specific contact that caused him to be infected.”

Cain is one of 4.3 million Americans who have tested positive for the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins.

