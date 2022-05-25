Hero Border Patrol Agent Raced to Engage, Neutralize Uvalde School Shooter

Amid the unspeakable tragedy of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting on Tuesday, the courage of law enforcement and federal agents who responded to the scene stands out.

But one Border Patrol agent from an elite unit was the man who brought down the gunman at Robb Elementary School, according to Fox News’ Bill Melugin.

NEW: Border Patrol sources tell me an elite BORTAC Border Patrol agent is believed to have shot and killed the gunman at Robb Elementary School today. I’m told he entered with a tactical team while TX LEOs were engaged w/ barricaded shooter. Agent was injured. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 25, 2022

The agent is with the Border Patrol’s Tactical Unit, known as BORTAC, Melugin said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“I’m told that that BORTAC agent went in with his technical group with other agents. They formed a stocking maneuver while Texas law enforcement was engaged with the shooter, who was barricaded,” Melugin told host Tucker Carlson, according to the Washington Examiner.

“They came in from opposite sides. The BORTAC agent ended up exchanging gunfire with the shooter, killed the shooter, and I am told that the agent was injured in his leg. They are trying to figure out if he was shot in the leg or hit by shrapnel.”

The shooter, since identified as an 18-year-old man, had previously engaged local police in a shootout while wearing body armor.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott indicated that the gunman was armed with a handgun, and possibly a rifle.

An official of the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Border Patrol agents arrived on the scene of the elementary school following a request for support from local law enforcement.

The agents entered the school when children were still inside, making it likely that their actions may have saved the lives of innocents on a day in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.

U.S. Border Patrol Agents responded to a law enforcement request for assistance re an active shooter situation inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Upon entering the building, Agents & other law enforcement officers faced gun fire from the subject, who was barricaded inside. — Marsha (Catron) Espinosa (@MCatronDHS) May 25, 2022

At least one Border Patrol Agent was wounded by the shooter during the exchange of gunfire. On-and-off duty Border Patrol Agents arrived on the scene to assist with transferring students safely to their families and providing medical support. — Marsha (Catron) Espinosa (@MCatronDHS) May 25, 2022

Some of the students who were killed in the massacre were the children of Border Patrol agents, according to ABC.

Uvalde is a South Texas community roughly 60 miles from the border.

Customs and Border Protection is a major employer in the area, as it is in many border communities.

