Hero Dad Who Stopped Oregon School Shooting Doesn't Want an Award, Tragically Feels Guilt Over Not Saving More

Even in tragedy, there are heroes.

Although three children and one adult were killed in Thursday’s shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, two adults prevented the toll from climbing.

As noted by the New York Post, Kaylub Giamanco, a father of two children at the school, shot attacker Griffin John multiple times with a handgun to end the killing.

Family members of Giamanco said he wants no recognition because the father feels guilty that he could not save more lives, according to NBC News.

According to his brother, Giamanco cannot get the children whose lives were taken out of his head.

But others still think the good guy with a gun deserves public honor.

“Calls are ramping up to award Oregon elementary school shooting hero Kaylub Giamanco the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM after he heard the gun shots, charged in and neutralized the young attacker,” Eric Daugherty posted on X.

“THANK GOD for GOOD GUYS WITH GUNS. 4 lives lost, could’ve turned into dozens. He deserves the highest civilian award possible. It doesn’t have to be in public, but he deserves it!”

🚨 UPDATE: Calls are ramping up to award Oregon elementary school shooting hero Kaylub Giamanco the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM after he heard the gun shots, charged in and neutralized the young attacker THANK GOD for GOOD GUYS WITH GUNS 🙏🏻 4 lives lost, could’ve turned into dozens 💔 He deserves the highest civilian award possible. It doesn’t have to be in public, but he deserves it! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 17, 2026

Giamanco’s heroics were paralleled by a teacher at the school, who has yet to be named, who tackled Griffin to the floor in the special education classroom that came under attack, according to the New York Post.

The teacher threw her cell phone at Griffin and then tackled him, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said Friday.

Griffin fired at least 15 shots using a pump-action shotgun loaded with birdshot, buckshot, and slugs, Krantz said.

🇺🇸BRAVE teacher TACKLED Bend Oregon shooter to protect her classroom She put her life directly on the line for her students. When he stormed the room, she chucked her cell phone at him, slammed him to the floor, and fought like HELL to rip the weapon out of his hands. Her HEROIC actions absolutely minimized the bloodshed. Writer: Bri https://t.co/ekxY7EUWMJ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 16, 2026

Krantz indicated that the teacher was struggling with Griffin when Giamanco entered the room and killed Griffin.

Krantz praised the teacher for her “heroic action.”

Should Kaylub Giamanco receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his actions during the school shooting? Yes, he deserves public recognition No, he should remain anonymous Only if the school community supports it Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, he deserves public recognition 84% (70 votes) No, he should remain anonymous 8% (7 votes) Only if the school community supports it 7% (6 votes)

“She was not injured in that incident, but she almost certainly helped prevent more bloodshed,” Krantz said.

Police have said the dead include Rhoam Summer, 5, teacher Megan Lambert, 25, as well as an 8-year-old and an 11-year-old.

A 7-year-old, identified as Saylor Graham, and teacher Becky Drury, 54, were wounded.

Graham, who is in a wheelchair, was shot in the face but is now in serious but stable condition, Krantz said.

Drury was shot through her left arm and right hand. Krantz said her injuries are not life-threatening.

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