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Police tape blocks access to Silver Rail Elementary School a day after a shooting at the school in Bend, Oregon, on Oct. 16, 2026.
Police tape blocks access to Silver Rail Elementary School a day after a shooting at the school in Bend, Oregon, on Oct. 16, 2026. (Payton Bruni - AFP / Getty Images)

Hero Dad Who Stopped Oregon School Shooting Doesn't Want an Award, Tragically Feels Guilt Over Not Saving More

 By Jack Davis  October 17, 2026 at 11:05am
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Even in tragedy, there are heroes.

Although three children and one adult were killed in Thursday’s shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, two adults prevented the toll from climbing.

As noted by the New York Post, Kaylub Giamanco, a father of two children at the school, shot attacker Griffin John multiple times with a handgun to end the killing.

Family members of Giamanco said he wants no recognition because the father feels guilty that he could not save more lives, according to NBC News.

According to his brother, Giamanco cannot get the children whose lives were taken out of his head.

But others still think the good guy with a gun deserves public honor.

“Calls are ramping up to award Oregon elementary school shooting hero Kaylub Giamanco the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM after he heard the gun shots, charged in and neutralized the young attacker,” Eric Daugherty posted on X.

“THANK GOD for GOOD GUYS WITH GUNS. 4 lives lost, could’ve turned into dozens. He deserves the highest civilian award possible. It doesn’t have to be in public, but he deserves it!”

Giamanco’s heroics were paralleled by a teacher at the school, who has yet to be named, who tackled Griffin to the floor in the special education classroom that came under attack, according to the New York Post.

The teacher threw her cell phone at Griffin and then tackled him, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said Friday.

Griffin fired at least 15 shots using a pump-action shotgun loaded with birdshot, buckshot, and slugs, Krantz said.

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Krantz indicated that the teacher was struggling with Griffin when Giamanco entered the room and killed Griffin.

Krantz praised the teacher for her “heroic action.”

Should Kaylub Giamanco receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his actions during the school shooting?

“She was not injured in that incident, but she almost certainly helped prevent more bloodshed,” Krantz said.

Police have said the dead include Rhoam Summer, 5, teacher Megan Lambert, 25, as well as an 8-year-old and an 11-year-old.

A 7-year-old, identified as Saylor Graham, and teacher Becky Drury, 54, were wounded.

Graham, who is in a wheelchair, was shot in the face but is now in serious but stable condition, Krantz said.

Drury was shot through her left arm and right hand. Krantz said her injuries are not life-threatening.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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