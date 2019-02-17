SECTIONS
US News WJ Wire
Print

‘Hero’ Mother Who Helped Free Son from Venezuelan Jail Celebrated at Funeral

Police agents transport surviving prisoners after police holding cells caught fire in Valencia, northern Carabobo state, Venezuela, on March 29, 2018. A total of 68 people died on Wednesday during an attempted jailbreak in Venezuela after a fire engulfed police holding cells in one of the worst tragedies in years in a notoriously violent and overcrowded prison system.JUAN BARRETO / AFP / Getty ImagesPolice agents transport surviving prisoners after police holding cells caught fire in Valencia, northern Carabobo state, Venezuela, on March 29, 2018. A total of 68 people died on Wednesday during an attempted jailbreak in Venezuela after a fire engulfed police holding cells in one of the worst tragedies in years in a notoriously violent and overcrowded prison system. (JUAN BARRETO / AFP / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published February 16, 2019 at 11:57pm
Modified February 17, 2019 at 2:23pm
Print

A Utah woman who spent nearly two years pushing to get her son freed from a Venezuelan jail was remembered by her family and friends for her fearlessness and determination at her funeral Saturday.

The 50-year-old Laurie Holt died unexpectedly Feb. 10 at her Riverton, Utah, home. Her death came less than one year after her son Josh Holt returned to the U.S. after being imprisoned for nearly two years on weapons charges that the Holts and U.S. politicians said were invented.

Laurie Holt’s husband says she died peacefully, though the family has not said what caused her death.

“She fought so hard in every single thing she did,” Josh Holt told hundreds of mourners who gathered inside a Latter-day Saints church in Riverton, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “She fought so hard for me.”

Josh Holt said his family has received letters of support since his mother’s death, including many from people who never met her but were inspired by her relentless efforts to bring her son and his new wife back to the United States, the Tribune reported.

TRENDING: Waters Once Dominated by Great Whites Now Ruled by a New Species of Shark

“That is my mother,” Josh Holt said. “She is my hero. She taught us so much.”

Laurie Holt, originally from Pocatello, Idaho, is survived by her husband and four adult children.

Her family noted in her obituary that she always found laughter in small things, even in life’s “darkest storms,” and found a way to juggle work, family and outside functions.

“We have lost our biggest hero, but heaven has gained a mighty warrior,” the obituary said.

Do you think this woman is a hero?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Her son Josh Holt returned to the U.S. with his Venezuelan wife, Thamara Caleno, in May 2018 after he was imprisoned in June 2016.

Holt went to the South American country in June 2016 to marry Caleno, who he met online while looking for a Spanish-speaking Mormon to help him improve his Spanish.

He had planned to spend several months in Caracas with his new wife and her two daughters to secure their visas so they could move with him to the U.S.

Instead, the couple was arrested and accused of stockpiling weapons. Venezuelan authorities suggested the case was linked to unspecified U.S. attempts to undermine President Nicolas Maduro’s rule amid deep economic and political turbulence.

Laurie Holt vehemently denied the accusations on her son’s behalf and raised awareness about her son’s incarceration by hosting rallies and fundraisers and doing media interviews.

RELATED: Marco Rubio Warns Venezuelan Soldiers To Let Aid Enter

Their release came after secret back-channel talks between an aide to Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and close allies of Maduro.

President Donald Trump hosted the Holts at the White House to commemorate the release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







In Nigeria, film stars deploy to plead for election peace
Samsung poised to unveil new phones in bid to revive sales
Air France and KLM end power struggle, agree to closer ties
Woman says man told her to kill fiancee before fatal beating
Border wall, bullet train: California vs. Trump escalates
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×