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Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner stand together during a “Fighting Oligarchy” tour stop at the Collins Center for the Arts on the University of Maine campus on May 24, 2026, in Orono, Maine.
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Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner stand together during a “Fighting Oligarchy” tour stop at the Collins Center for the Arts on the University of Maine campus on May 24, 2026, in Orono, Maine. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Hero Vet Whom Graham Platner Said Didn't Deserve to Live Unleashes Tactical Brilliance, Leaves Dems in Painful Dilemma

 By Randy DeSoto  May 25, 2026 at 12:31pm
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The Purple Heart recipient, whom Maine U.S. Senate hopeful Graham Platner said didn’t deserve to live, responded in a way that left Democrat backers of the candidate with no legitimate response.

In his since-deleted Reddit account, Platner wrote in 2019, “This video never gets old,” referring to viral footage taken by PFC Ted Daniels’s helmet cam during a clash with Taliban fighters in 2012.

“Dumb motherf***er didn’t deserve to live. At least his stupidity and fat a** wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt. Poor marksmanship on the Taliban’s part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home, he managed to make every possible s*** decision possible when it comes to small unit combat,” Platner, a U.S. Marine Corps and Army veteran who served three tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan, wrote on the platform.

Daniels — 37 and a father of two when the gunfight took place — earned the Purple Heart after being hit four times.

Daniels told The Washington Post in 2012 that he was hoping to draw fire away from his fellow squad members when he moved down a rocky hillside in the open before taking partial cover as bullets whizzed nearby. All his squadmates survived the engagement.

The video, which was uploaded on YouTube in September 2012, has over 47 million views.

WARNING: The following video contains explicit language and scenes from combat.

Should Democrat Graham Platner withdraw from the Maine Senate primary?

Daniels told the New York Post in an article published on Sunday regarding Graham’s 2019 comments, “I’m very thick-skinned, and he said it… I don’t want an apology, and any apology from him [Graham] at this point would definitely not be sincere.”

“What I’d really like is for [Sen.] Elizabeth Warren, [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer, [Sen.] Bernie Sanders, [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries, and everybody else on the far left to tell my children to their face that they are endorsing and supporting a man who said that their father should have not lived. Cheering on the death of their father,” the veteran said.

Daniels, who is 6′ 4″, also questioned whether Graham would have the courage to confront him in person, rather than on an online forum.

“I’m a pretty intimidating person to stand in front of, and it’s easy for them to shoot a mouth off behind a keyboard, but face to face, it’s crickets, and I kind of wonder what Graham Platner’s response would be if he were face to face with me,” he said.

Related:
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Platner also smeared now-deceased Navy SEAL Chris Kyle during a 2024 podcast, accusing the “American Sniper” of running up his kill count by shooting unarmed civilians.

Kyle’s widow, Taya Kyle, responded, telling Fox News, “My family and I, my kids and I, we’d love to get on here and say, ‘It doesn’t matter when people say things like that’ … but the truth is, it does hurt.”

“Something like this, where it’s so obvious to us that [Platner] did not know him, that he’s making things up, that it’s the polar opposite of what Chris said and did, it cheapens it,” she added. “I can’t imagine anyone voting for somebody like that.”


Sanders has not backed away from his endorsement of Platner at all, despite these and other controversial statements. Not even the candidate’s Nazi tattoo caused the Vermont lawmaker to change his mind.

Sanders proudly posted Sunday on X, “On our way to Bangor, Maine for a rally with [Platner],” adding, “We need candidates like Graham who will take on the greed of the oligarchs and deliver for working families.”

Sanders posted a picture of himself holding up Platner’s hand at the rally.

Fox News reported that Massachusetts’ Sen. Elizabeth Warren has not pulled her endorsement either after appearing at a campaign rally with Platner last month, where she called him “my kind of man.”

Fox News reported that Warren declined to comment when confronted with past statements the Democrat candidate made about Daniels and Kyle.

Now, if Platner were a Republican, the drumbeat against him from the likes of Sanders and Warren would be nonstop. Their hypocrisy knows no bounds.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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