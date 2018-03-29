The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
World News
Print

Hero Who Hid Jewish Children in Laundry Baskets from Nazis Dies at 107

By Gabrielle Okun
March 29, 2018 at 4:56pm

Print

A heroic man who hid Jewish children in laundry baskets in Amsterdam from Nazis has died at age 107.

Johan van Hulst, a Dutch seminary leader and later a politician, died March 22, the Daily Mail reported.

Hulst was honored as a Righteous Among the Nations in 1972, an award that is given to non-Jews who heroically rescued Jews during the Holocaust.

The former Protestant seminary leader rescued at least 600 Jewish children from being deported to Nazi death camps.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

Hulst used an “ingenious system” to hide young Jews, most under the age of 12, in laundry baskets and sacks across the city.

Nazis kept Jewish families in a nursery school across the street before being deporting them to death camps. If there were too many children, Nazis would separate them from their parents and put them in Hulst’s school prior to deportation.

The brave Hulst resisted the Nazis by writing down fewer children than SS Guards originally believed were at the school. He would use his system to save the Jewish children by having his helpers smuggle them to different houses and pretending that they were their own children, The Times of Israel reported.

Hulst successfully skirted the Nazis until one of his collaborators revealed the scheme and he was forced to go into hiding in 1945.

After the war, Hulst became a politician, serving as a senator for the Christian Democratic Party from 1956 to 1981.

“We say, those who save one life save a universe. You saved hundreds of universes,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Hulst during a trip to the Netherlands in 2012. “I want to thank you in the name of the Jewish people, but also in the name of humanity.”

Hulst said he felt that he didn’t do enough to deter the Nazis and rescue Jews.

RELATED: Elderly Nazi Guard Complains Jail Sentence Violates His ‘Right to Life’

“I actually only think about what I have not been able to do — to those few thousand children that I could not have saved,” he said in 2015.

The Netherlands is second to only Poland in the number of heroic people honored as Righteous Among the Nations, with more than 5,000.

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Nazi Germany, Obituary

By: Gabrielle Okun on March 29, 2018 at 4:56pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Tim Pearce

Kemerovo, Siberia mall fire

Dozens Dead After 40 Schoolchildren Were Locked Inside Burning Movie Theater

Randy DeSoto

Pope_Francis_(1)

Pope Francis: There Is No Hell

Dick Morris

Dick Morris: Big Blow to Mueller — Flynn May Walk

Chris Agee

David Hogg (2)

David Hogg’s College Applications Aren’t Going the Way He Hoped

Nick Givas

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich

Spurs’ Popovich Goes Off on Trump, NRA and 2nd Amendment

Jack Davis

Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens

Former Supreme Court Justice Says It’s Time to Repeal the Second Amendment

Michael Bastasch

California Threatening To Sue Trump If They Can’t Be Exempt from Fuel Laws

Thomas Phippen

U.S. President Donald J. Trump

Thomas Phippen: Trump Just Popped The Giant Heads Of Egotistical Bureaucrats

Recently Posted