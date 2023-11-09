Heroes: 106 Republicans Vote to Defund Kamala Harris' Office
Politicians enjoy many perks most working people do not.
For example, a politician can’t just be fired from an elected office. No matter how poorly elected officials perform their duties, they either have to be voted out in the next election or impeached, if that is an option for the position they are in.
But what if there were another way to hold failing politicians accountable, by hitting them in the wallets? That is what 106 House Republicans attempted Wednesday when they voted to strip the funding from the office of supremely incompetent Vice President Kamala Harris.
The amendment did not pass. But the fact it was even brought up reflected a change in attitudes in Congress since Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson became speaker of the House.
Georgia Republican Rep. Mike Collins announced his amendment on X.
“I’m sure you’ll be shocked, but I just had to debate a Republican on the House floor who was defending funding the Office of the Vice President. I argued Kamala Harris sucks at securing our border and, therefore, shouldn’t be paid. If my amendment passes, her office will be defunded,” Collins wrote.
— Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) November 8, 2023
As “border czar,” Harris has overseen a disastrous invasion of illegal immigrants into the United States, even while she continued to claim the nation’s southern border was secure.
According to Insider, the amendment Collins proposed said, “None of the funds made available by this Act may be used for the salary or expenses of any officer or employee of the Office of the Vice President.”
The congressman attempted to add this to the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act, but the amendment was defeated in a 322-106 vote. A significant number of Republicans voted along with all the Democrats to keep paying for Harris and her staff.
Still, House Republicans accomplished a similar gesture against the Biden administration this week. On Tuesday, they approved an amendment that would cut ineffectual Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1.
Insider had a negative attitude toward these measures, stressing the Republican tactics had little chance of implementation.
Even if the amendment passed the House, it still faced potential Senate opposition and would never be signed by President Joe Biden.
But any sane person can appreciate GOP lawmakers’ efforts to find a way to make government officials fulfill their oaths and do their duties.
The Republicans who advanced these amendments are representing the will of their constituents, a novel idea in Washington these days.
The American people recognize Harris is a terrible vice president. Her polling reflects this.
Harris is a radical who was only added to the ticket to check some diversity boxes, which are factors that should not matter compared with qualifications like competence and integrity.
The Biden-Harris administration is bringing ruin to America. The fact that Harris was put in charge of the border, one of the biggest catastrophes the nation is facing, demonstrates the Republicans have the right idea.
Harris is not worthy of being supported by American taxpayers.
