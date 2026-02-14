Share
Candles, flowers, photographs, plush toys, and other items at a makeshift memorial for the victims four days after a deadly mass shooting took place at a school, in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 13, 2026.
Heroic 12-Year-Old Tried to Save Classmates from Trans Mass Shooter: She's in Critical Condition

 By Jack Davis  February 14, 2026 at 10:19am
As chaos raged and bullets flew, Maya Gebala tried to be a hero.

Now, she exists in the shadows between life and death where prayers rule more than medicine after taking three bullets during Jesse Van Rootselaar’s rampage Wednesday that left nine people dead and about 25 injured in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia.

The 12-year-old, now in a medically induced coma at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, tried to lock the library door to protect others.

“They heard the screams and chaos, and Maya and her classmates tried to close the library door and lock it,” Krysta Hunt, a cousin of Maya’s mother, said, according to the Vancouver Sun.

The children did not know the lock was broken and would not close.

“Maya’s classmate ran for cover, and Maya spent an extra few seconds trying to lock the door. She was not successful,” Hunt said.

The transgender assailant entered, firing as Maya tried to find cover. She did not make it. One bullet hit her face; one struck her head; one hit her neck.

Hunt said Maya is in “extreme critical condition” with two bullets still in her — one above her left eye and another in her neck, according to The Telegraph.

Doctors operated on her “to try and repair the brain bleed and they’re waiting to see how she responds to that,” she said.

Cia Edmonds, Maya’s mother, said the girl “needs a miracle” after doctors said the damage was “too much to endure.”

Then came hope on Thursday in a social media message that read, “Day of recovery. [She’s] moved!! [It’s] stimulus, a kick, a hand move, but [it’s] something!!!,” adding: “Pray for our community. Pray for support. Pray for healing… We love you, and we are thinking about all of you from the ICU.”

Maya, a hockey player, is a “feisty little girl who is brave and strong.”

“You don’t think something like this is going to affect your family,” Hunt said. “It’s insane.”

Edmonds, Maya’s mother, said, “I cannot reply to the mountain of messages we’ve received, but know we are so grateful for all the love and support, she’s here for how long we don’t know.”

“Our baby needs a miracle,” she said.

“She’s way too stubborn to let this…” David Gebala, her father, said, unable to complete the sentence, according to CBC.

“She’ll pull through this; I believe that she will,” he said.

Edmonds said the doctors are glum, but she will not give up hope.

“They had told us there’s nothing that we can do… so lay with her,” she said. “It’s almost been 48 hours and she’s still fighting. She’s so strong.”

“I just can’t wait till she opens her eyes, or smiles, or says, ‘Mama.’ I just want her to say ‘Mama,’” Edmonds said. “If she said ‘Mama’ one time, just one time…”

In a Facebook post, Edmonds wrote about her daughter this way: “My climber. My builder. My hockey star. Fight hard baby. They say you can’t. They don’t know you like we do,” according to The New York Times.

Conversation