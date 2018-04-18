Heroic Southwest Pilot Used Aviation as ‘Opportunity To Witness for Christ’

The woman at the controls of a Southwest Airlines jet that that suffered an engine explosion on Tuesday is a barrier-breaking former Navy pilot and a devout Christian, according to published reports.

Although Southwest did not identify the pilot of the Dallas-bound plane that was forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia, passengers praised Tammie Jo Shults, 56, as the one responsible for bringing the plane safely to a landing after an engine blew apart at 32,000 feet. One passenger was killed in the incident.

“There are not enough words to thank her. Her grace and knowledge under pressure were remarkable. She came through the plane personally to check on us after she landed our crippled airplane. God bless her and her flight crew. We were truly all in amazing hands,” passenger Diana McBride Self posted on her Facebook page.

“She has nerves of steel,” passenger Alfred Tumlinson, Self’s husband, told the The Associated Press. “That lady, I applaud her. I’m going to send her a Christmas card — I’m going to tell you that — with a gift certificate for getting me on the ground. She was awesome.”

We love women in aviation! Tammie Jo Shults, one of the pilots responsible for landing the Southwest Airlines flight 1380 that experienced an engine explosion. She was one of the first women pilots in the Navy and first women to fly the F-18 fighter jet. #womeninaviation pic.twitter.com/6bJgO6caZ1 — Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor (@PacificAviation) April 18, 2018

Shults was matter-of-fact in reporting the incident, according to The Washington Post, which quoted a recording of her conversation with air traffic controllers.

“Southwest 1380, we’re single engine,” she said. “We have part of the aircraft missing, so we’re going to need to slow down a bit.”

After explaining that there were injured passengers who would need medical attention when she landed, she was asked whether the plane was on fire.

“No, it’s not on fire, but part of it’s missing,” Shults said. “They said there’s a hole, and uh, someone went out.”

After the plane had safely landed, she added a message to the ground crew.

“Thank you. … Thanks, guys, for the help,” she said.

“I know God was with her, and I know she was talking to God,” said Virginia Shults, the pilot’s mother-in-law.

Did her faith help Tammie Jo Shults land the damaged airliner safely? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Some passengers agreed.

RELATED: Woman Partially Sucked Out of Southwest Plane After Mid-Air Explosion

“God sent his angels to watch over us,” passenger Amanda Bourman wrote on her Instagram account.

Reuters reported Shults has said that being a pilot gave her “the opportunity to witness for Christ on almost every flight.”

Shults was one of the first female fighter pilots in the Navy. She joined the service after the Air Force rejected her bid to become a pilot following her graduation from MidAmerica Nazarene College in Olathe, Kansas.

Former college classmate Cindy Foster told the The Kansas City Star that Shults faced “a lot of resistance” because she was a woman.

“So she knew she had to work harder than everyone else,” Foster said. “She did it for herself and all women fighting for a chance. … I’m extremely proud of her. She saved a lot of lives today.”

Kim Young, another friend, said the composure Shults showed Tuesday was a part of her character.

“Those are the kinds of people you want as pilots,” she said. “That’s what she does, and she’s good at it.”

Kevin Garber, the director of alumni relations for MidAmerica Nazarene, said Shults visited the campus last spring to encourage women to enter non-traditional fields.

“She had tenacity to do something that excelled beyond the norm of what women were allowed or expected to do,” Garber said. “She pushed the limits and became what she strived for.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.