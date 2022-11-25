Herschel Walker Exposes Sick Vote Opponent Made, Brings Victim on to Tell Her Story

With the eyes of the nation turned to the Senate runoff election in Georgia, one of the candidates has released disturbing information about the voting record of his opponent.

After neither candidate reached the required 50 percent threshold to win outright, the incumbent, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, will face Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election next month.

On Monday, Walker released an ad revealing disturbing information about Warnock’s actions in the Senate, noting that he voted against legislation that would prohibit federal funding for institutions that allowed men who identify as women to compete in women’s sports.

The GOP candidate appeared in the ad alongside former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who was forced to compete against University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in the NCAA women’s championships in March.

“For more than a decade, I worked so hard — 4 a.m. practices — to be the best. But my senior year I was forced to compete against a biological male,” she said in the ad.

“That’s unfair and wrong,” Walker said in the ad.

Gaines tied Thomas for fifth place in the 200 freestyle in that event, but officials gave the trophy to her competitor.

Thomas finished first in the 500 freestyle to become the first man to win an NCAA Division I women’s swimming championship.

“A man won the swimming title that belonged to a woman,” Gaines said in the ad, “and Senator Warnock voted to let it happen.”

“Warnock’s afraid to stand up for female athletes,” Walker said.

“Herschel Walker stands up for what’s right,” Gaines said.

A new ad from @HerschelWalker stars Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines who was forced to compete in this year’s NCAA swimming championships against a man identifying as a woman. Watch it: pic.twitter.com/CIEtHaZZJS — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 21, 2022

In March 2021, Warnock voted against a measure to “prohibit funds made available under title II to States, local educational agencies, and institutions of higher education that permit any student whose biological sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity designated for women or girls.”

The provision was defeated by one vote.

Walker’s campaign released another ad on Nov. 17 in which Gaines praised Walker for defending “equal opportunities, fairness, sportsmanship, equity and all of the things that Title IX was supposed to protect.”

I’m running to do what’s right for Georgia, and allowing men to compete in women’s sports is WRONG — but Raphael Warnock doesn’t agree. He’s caught up in the woke pronoun nonsense, but shouldn’t the Reverend know there are only TWO sexes written in the Bible? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0aVOaHOQa6 — Team Herschel (@TeamHerschel) November 17, 2022

Stopping the intrusion of men into women’s sports is an issue Walker, a former University of Georgia and NFL football star, clearly believes resonates with voters.







In July, Gaines appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and described being extremely uncomfortable having to share a locker room with Thomas. She lambasted Penn for failing to forewarn the female athletes that he would be using the locker room.







Thomas was in the running for the NCAA’s “Woman of the Year” award in July but was beaten out by an actual woman, Sylvie Binder, a fencer from Columbia University.

We see that by claiming to be a woman, Thomas not only took opportunities away from real women but made them feel uncomfortable by being in the locker room with them. And now we see that a law that could have prevented this was opposed by Warnock.

When the runoff comes next month, Georgians have a simple choice to make. Do they want their daughters to feel safe competing in sports, or do they want them to be exposed to possible harm by men claiming to be women?

Herschel Walker understands what’s at stake. He knows that it is unfair to allow men to compete in women’s sports, and he is defending the rights of young women to be able to not only compete but to feel safe in competing as well.

We won’t know for sure until next month how this will affect the election, but this ad should make all people stop and think about what our leaders are voting for.

