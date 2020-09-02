Herschel Walker's Son: BLM Is 'the KKK in Blackface,' 'It's a Terrorist Organization'

“Anybody who honestly cares about black people could not support Black Lives Matter — it’s a terrorist organization, and personally I think it’s the KKK in blackface.”

These are the words of Christian Walker, the son of football legend Herschel Walker, who is also an outspoken critic of the BLM movement’s motives and methods.

The 20-year-old Los Angeles resident knows firsthand, having seen his own city burning from his rooftop.

“I was on the roof of my building in Los Angeles, and I was looking around town and the whole town was on fire because of radical BLM domestic terrorists,” Walker said in a video shared by the Log Cabin Republicans’ Twitter account Sunday.

In May, BLM demonstrators wreaked havoc upon LA streets in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, blocking freeway traffic, busting in the windows of police cruisers and defacing the headquarters of the Los Angeles Police Department with spray paint.

TRENDING: Washington Post Promises Catastrophic Violence if Biden Does Not Win

“There were 12 helicopters in the sky. I was freaking out, and all anyone had to say was, ‘Oh, let me go post a black square on Instagram!’ And I said, ‘Oh, no-no-no, I’m not giving up my country up to the radical left.'”

Walker knows real solutions aren’t found in a hashtag and that reacting out of anger is no good for our country. Attacking fellow Americans simply for wearing a uniform, or vandalizing our own communities, is no way to solve the sorts of problems of which they’ve indicted America.

But BLM’s philosophy is much more subversive to American culture than its purported focus on systemic racism.

“If you go on Black Lives Matter[‘s] website,” Walker continued, “they hate Western civilization, they hate our society, and really — to me — they hate black men. They wanna destroy the nuclear family.”

I won’t be backing down to the radical left. They hate our country and it’s time Americans stand up to save it. https://t.co/YcOW1hXztS — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) August 31, 2020

BLM goes beyond its mission to “eradicate white supremacy.” Under the “What We Believe” section on its website, the movement expresses vehement opposition to the traditional family structure — the fundamental unit from which human society exists — and promises to “dismantle” and “disrupt” it:

“We are self-reflexive and do the work required to dismantle cisgender privilege and uplift Black trans folk. … We dismantle the patriarchal practice that requires mothers to work ‘double shifts’ so that they can mother in private even as they participate in public justice work. … We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages.’ … When we gather, we do so with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking.”

There is a clear cultural conquest at the heart of BLM, and the movement shouldn’t be separated from it. We should be very clear with our words when discussing the motto “black lives matter.” Yes, we believe black lives matter, but we disavow Black Lives Matter as an organization. The two are completely different.

As might be expected, celebrities and politicians chimed in with tweets directly supporting rioters by offering to bail them out of jail.

RELATED: Leader in Kenosha Racial Justice Protests Has History of Anti-Black Racism, Anti-Semitism

“As glass was thrown on my street, thugs burned my local bakery to the ground, all celebrities had to say, all leftist politicians had to say was, ‘Let’s go bail some rioters out!'” Walker said.

This, of course, includes the Democrats’ very own vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Even staff members of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign donated to the fund.

The Democrat Party is capitalizing on the racial division stirred by the BLM movement, and, according to Walker, it’s a “manipulation technique” to win the black vote.

“The left runs itself on locking people into groupthink-like mobs whether that be, ‘You’re black, you’re LGBTQ, you’re an immigrant, you’re part of silicon valley,'” he said. “In an effort to pretend that they’re super-inclusive and they care about people, but what it winds up turning into is a manipulation technique.

“When racism — direct racism — wasn’t working for the Democrat Party because Republicans came in and put an end to Jim Crow laws, put an end to slavery, it was the Republicans who championed civil rights, the Democrats had to switch to, ‘OK, well we can’t be directly racist anymore, so let’s just pretend we like black people.'”

Walker applied this racial manipulation technique to the Democrats’ selection of Harris as Biden’s running mate.

“‘Hey look, black people, we’re gonna have a female black woman VP — vote for us!'” he said. “Oh, OK, well, let me give you another tidbit, black people: That VP is gonna keep you on the victimhood plantation. She’s gonna give you an extra welfare check, and you’re not gonna be able to support yourself. They’re gonna entice you to divorce each other.”

While the Democrats continually declare their support for black Americans with their words, President Donald Trump has done so with his actions.

Do you agree with Christian Walker? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (465 Votes) 1% (3 Votes)

“Donald Trump treats us all the same,” Walker said. “He lowered the black unemployment rate better than Obama, better than our first black president. He passed criminal reform bills. He cares about our communities. He cares about our country.”

Trump’s administration saw historical, record-breaking black unemployment last year, as low as 5.5 percent, yet the left still wails about how a Trump White House is bad for black Americans.

The turbulence surrounding this year’s presidential election cycle is proof that this isn’t a normal election — this is America at a cultural crossroads.

Walker emphasized this, saying, “This election coming up is not simply a Republican versus Democrat thing. It’s not a Donald Trump versus Jim Crow Joe Biden.

“We have a certain culture here, we have a culture of freedom. We have a culture of self-autonomy. The left refuses to acknowledge that some cultures are better than others.

“I don’t want to live in Saudi Arabia where gays are being thrown off buildings, I don’t want to live in Yemen where women are getting stoned. If you come to our country, you need to do things our way.

“This is America. This is our sovereign, free country — against communism.”

This election, we either vote to uphold American values or replace them. We’ve seen how much good an administration can do for our country in four years. Do we want to see how quickly it can be destroyed?

Christian Walker’s enthusiasm should incite us to stand for our country against anti-American movements, all the way to the voting booth this Nov. 3.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.