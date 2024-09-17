Hezbollah Realizes Massive Security Breach as Radicals' Equipment Begins Exploding: Report

Countless radicals belonging to the extremist group Hezbollah have reportedly been seriously injured after an apparent mass detonation of the jihadists’ equipment.

The explosions happened Tuesday across Beirut — and possibly more areas — in Lebanon.

Pagers used by Hezbollah members to communicate and coordinate were the sources of the explosions, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed security source.

The blasts left hundreds of Hezbollah members seriously injured, and the detonations may have been staggered.

Both fighters and medics belonging to the group were injured.

An unamed Hezbollah official told Reuters these explosions constituted the “biggest security breach” the group has faced since its most recent conflict with Israel.

Video is now circulating around social media showing the small explosions catching potential Hezbollah members off-guard in stores and around town.

Footage of the moment when Israel remotely hacked into Hezbollah’s unique communication devices and blew them up throughout Lebanon today. pic.twitter.com/fL74b7eyQO — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 17, 2024

Other videos show a chaotic scene in the city, as ambulances and people scramble to react to the chaos.

Developing 🚨🚨🚨 Hezbollah communication devices across Lebanon exploded, causing devastation that even reached hospitals. The attack was a cyber operation carried out by Israel. pic.twitter.com/0kbZiqpoub — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 17, 2024

It’s unclear how the apparent sabotage was pulled off, but it’s safe to say it must have been an extraordinary undertaking.

Pagers and other communications devices don’t carry an explosive charge, but many of these pieces of tech have empty space inside that could fit small explosives.

While some have pointed to the batteries in the devices and the potential threat from hacking, it’s unlikely pager batteries could cause the serious injuries seen and reported in Lebanon.

No group has claimed responsibility, but Hezbollah has no shortage of enemies.

A likely theory is that Israeli agents were behind the apparent coordinated attack, possibly in response to the group’s violent support of Hamas.

Hamas, Hezbollah and other nations and groups aligned with the two have been terrorizing Israel since October of last year. At the time, Hamas launched a massive operation flooding Israel with troops, resulting in hundreds killed and dozens taken hostage.

The Israeli Defense Forces have been largely quiet on the explosions, but Hezbollah and Hamas should not expect the hits to stop anytime soon.

